Ambassador: Some 7,000 Belarusian students learn Chinese​

MINSK, 22 November (BelTA) - About 7,000 Belarusian students study the Chinese language, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus Xie Xiaoyong told media on the sidelines of the Belarusian-Chinese event at the Lyceum of Belarusian State University.According to Xie Xiaoyong, education plays a fundamental and important role in bilateral relations. “The development of educational ties promotes mutual understanding and the training of specialists for cooperation between the two countries. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Chinese-Belarusian friendly relations have been developing comprehensively, and cooperation in education brings good results,” the ambassador said.According to the diplomat, the countries have been constantly improving the legal framework and exchange mechanisms at all levels in the area of education, including the work of the China-Belarus Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation in Education.“The number of students studying in the territory of the other party is growing rapidly. As of July 2022, the total number of Chinese students in Belarus was about 5,400. We can see that the Chinese language fashion continues to gain momentum in Belarus. At present there are six Confucius Institutes and two Confucius classes in Belarus. The number of students who studied the Chinese language exceeded 40,000 people. The number of students learning Chinese today is 6,975 people,” the diplomat continued.According to the ambassador, thanks to mutual efforts, cooperation between Chinese and Belarusian higher educational institutions has achieved great success. For example, thanks to the efforts of the two heads of state, Peking University and the Belarusian State University are implementing a joint educational program in biotechnology.