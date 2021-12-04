Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Navy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan calls on Pakistan Navy CNS at NHQ Islamabad
Thread starter
RZeeshanK
Start date
13 minutes ago
RZeeshanK
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Feb 27, 2020
10
0
43
Country
Location
13 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)
Tauheed
Eagle_Nest
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
PTI is inviting trouble in Karachi !!!
Latest: python-000
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Clashes with China: Indian warships were deployed at forward positions, says Navy Chief Admiral Kumar
Latest: arjunk
7 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Ghessan
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Subramanian Swamy claims he never said 'Muslims are not equal to Hindus under Art 14'; Twitter brings up earlier interview
Latest: vi-va
10 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
China will donate 1 billion covid-19 vaccines to Africa
Latest: vi-va
12 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Ghessan
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan calls on Pakistan Navy CNS at NHQ Islamabad
Latest: RZeeshanK
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Army's T-129 ATAK Helicopter Deal | Updates & Discussions.
Latest: python-000
27 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: Myth_buster_1
Today at 9:07 AM
Pakistan Air Force
GIDS new stuff LGB kit etc
Latest: khanasifm
Today at 7:39 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PTI is inviting trouble in Karachi !!!
Latest: python-000
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
New local government system of Punjab
Latest: Mentee
Today at 10:28 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Mob tortures Sri Lankan factory worker to death in Sialkot, burns his body
Latest: HAIDER
Today at 9:35 AM
Social & Current Events
Militancy on the rise again in Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah; recalls promises made by Modi govt
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 9:32 AM
Kashmir War
Pakistani Achievers - At Home & Abroad
Latest: Shahzaz ud din
Today at 7:24 AM
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Clashes with China: Indian warships were deployed at forward positions, says Navy Chief Admiral Kumar
Latest: arjunk
7 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
China’s No Longer Peaceful Rise, could achieve the goal of “world class military power” on par with the U.S. by 2030
Latest: Dungeness
24 minutes ago
Military Forum
DF-21D: The Aircraft Carrier Killer Missile That Makes Navy Admirals Freak Out
Latest: beijingwalker
33 minutes ago
Military Forum
B
U.S. defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons
Latest: Beidou2020
Today at 10:21 AM
Military Forum
X
IAF Pilot Abhinandan Could End Up Like Alexander Rutskoy
Latest: xyxmt
Today at 7:20 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets
Latest: MMM-E
35 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
He led IDF intel gathering on Iran, was ignored and fears Israel is now paying the price
Latest: Hack-Hook
51 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Maldives seeks loan from Bangladesh
Latest: Valar.
Today at 10:26 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal
Latest: Hack-Hook
Today at 9:37 AM
Iranian Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Hack-Hook
Today at 9:26 AM
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Navy
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom