What's new

Ambassador of France called in over recent resurgence of Islamophobic campaign - MoFA Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,327
2
3,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MoFA Pakistan Press Release .
Ambassador of France called in over recent resurgence of Islamophobic campaign .



The Ambassador of France to Pakistan was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to convey the deep concerns over the recent systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements.
It was underscored that such illegal and Islamophobic acts hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.
It was further conveyed that Pakistan strongly condemned equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains. Such provocative statements and actions were fanning inter-religious hatred, hostility and confrontation thereby imperiling efforts of peace and harmony among various segments of society.
It was reiterated that freedom of expression should not be misused as means to attack or hurt public sentiments or religious beliefs and fan inter-religious hatred, hostility and confrontation. It was emphasized that such actions and statements would further divide peoples and civilizations and undermine the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony.
At a time of rising racism, intolerance and populism, there is a need to promote harmony among peoples and communities instead of reinforcing stereotypes and making people alienated.

Islamabad
26 October 2020
453/2020


Pakistan has summoned French ambassador Marc Baréty to protest the republication of blasphemous caricatures.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320710084406710276

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320659252894146560
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,179
8
45,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Please arrange him the next flight out of Pakistan.

Pakistanis cannot spend more wealth on providing security to fascist and Neo Nazi ambassadors. The French ambassador in Pakistan poses a security risk for Pakistanis and on grounds of public safety shall be escorted out of the country.
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,597
42
18,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Here, the criteria of success is "outcome" instead of "output". Calling french Ambessidor doesn't get us the"outcome we are after, that means this action doesn't count.

Pakistan as a state must go to the next level to get the desired outcome for the Muslim world.
 
J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2020
203
-5
243
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
Please arrange him the next flight out of Pakistan.

Pakistanis cannot spend more wealth on providing security to fascist and Neo Nazi ambassadors. The French ambassador in Pakistan poses a security risk for Pakistanis and on grounds of public safety shall be escorted out of the country.
Click to expand...
Proud Pakistan must ask all Pakistanis living in France to return to Pakistan immediately.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
55,179
8
45,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
JNUite said:
Proud Pakistan must ask all Pakistanis living in France to return to Pakistan immediately.
Click to expand...
They are free to chose what they think is best for them. As polarization of society reach Indian levels in France, the country is bound to enter a period of instability and chaos.

There are no go areas all over France and one should think twice about their commitments to that country.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,225
159
117,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
JNUite said:
Proud Pakistan must ask all Pakistanis living in France to return to Pakistan immediately.
Click to expand...
And i guess the Indians have no pride left....even when it's required.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

450 jobless Indian workers forced to beg in Saudi, shifted to detention centres | India News - Times of India

India News: Work permits of most of these workers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, and
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
.
 
H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,210
13
22,664
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Iran, Turkey and Qatar condemn France over religious 'desecration'

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Turkey and Pakistan have also condemned Macron's attitude toward Muslims

ANKARA

Iran's parliament speaker condemned on Sunday the publishing of insulting caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

"The stubborn and unwise French officials offend the Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon him] and stoke anti-Islam stance in the world," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted. "Muslims and believers all condemn the abhorrent hostility of France's leaders towards the messenger of mercy, Muhammad."

Besides the provocative cartoons, earlier this month French President Emmanuel Macron described Islam as a religion "in crisis," and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle what he called "Islamist separatism" in France.

French Muslims have accused him of trying to repress their religion, and legitimizing Islamophobia.

Several Arab countries, Turkey and Pakistan have also condemned Macron's attitude toward Muslims and Islam, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying the French leader needs "mental treatment."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top