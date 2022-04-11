What's new

Ambassador Asad M Khan is about to Downplay the very Existence of the Threatening Letter Very Soon

For new comers: This letter is already acknowledged by NSC (the highest security forum in Pakistan, comprises of federal cabinet, tri-forces army chiefs, naval, air and land)

Acknowledgement means, it has been read, accepted, and they even issued demarche to US Embassy. It is a concrete proof, documented evidence of foreign interference in toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan govt.

NSC decides to issue strong demarche to unnamed country over 'threat letter'

Terms it "blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question".
--

Last night, 10th of April 2022, millions of people around the world came out in protest against the installed puppet PDM government. People showed their love to Imran Khan (ousted PM)


--

There are now full fledged propaganda to hide this evidence letter, also attempts made to assassinate Imran Khan, according to tweet I read, AA bullets were found in his flight path.

In an Interview with journalist Arshad Sharif, Imran Khan iterated that there is threat to his life. Assasination attempts could be made.
'My life is in danger'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the establishment made three offers to him including no confidence, resignation or fresh elections, and to him elections was the best...
There are also character assassination campaigns running on social media against PTI, Imran Khan and their followers, mainstream media, television media, newspaper had complete coverage blackout on these global protests in support Imran Khan.

This is just one protest, 100's hundreds other protests like this took place, not just in Pakistan but globally.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513219584303812616
 
Mr Bajwa is getting really desperate. He is only making himself even more unpopular !!! The Pakistan Military is standing on the wrong side of History by supporting this traitor in Chief.
 
Salaam

IK has already done the damage to the credibility of the institutions. I doubt it would do much to convince the people save for those already convinced.
 
For new comers: This letter is already acknowledged by NSC (the highest security forum in Pakistan, comprises of federal cabinet, tri-forces army chiefs, naval, air and land)

Acknowledgement means, it has been read, accepted, and they even issued demarche to US Embassy. It is a concrete proof, documented evidence of foreign interference in toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan govt
Read and accepted does not mean the letter is genuine. It doesn't prove anything at all. Hopefully, the ambassador will provide clarity on the letter.

Nevertheless, a commission should be set up to get to the bottom of the matter.
 
So the truth is now anti-truth because it does not match the standards set by the cultists?

So Asad M. Khan was credible when he sent that cable, but now his credibility has suddenly vanished because of XYZ reason (to be invented later)?

Lagay Raho....

Read and accepted does not mean the letter is genuine. It doesn't prove anything at all. Hopefully, the ambassador will provide clarity on the letter.

Nevertheless, a commission should be set up to get to the bottom of the matter.
Angels could descend from the heavens and announce the truth, but the followers of Mahatama Imran Khan will not accept it. Its no use.
 
So the truth is now anti-truth because it does not match the standards set by the cultists?

So Asad M. Khan was credible when he sent that cable, but now his credibility has suddenly vanished because of XYZ reason (to be invented later)?

Lagay Raho....


Angels could descend from the heavens and announce the truth, but the followers of Mahatama Imran Khan will not accept it. Its no use.
Supporters of IK seem ba-ghairat unlike the PDM supporters so let's expect what we get to hear. Also the note worthy thing is if the powerful institutions can silence IK exposing their names Mr Asad is not that much powerful.
 
How are the courts managed in Pakistan by this family of corrupts and thieves are evident, though still speculation and Mr. Asad M Khan could be no exception.
If this 'pack of thugs' could compromise the members of the sitting government, they are entitled to anything in Pakistan:


I am amazed why 'Article 6' is not applied to the 'black-sheeps' in the judiciary.
Facts in media about the 'judges management' are below; the destructive roots are even visible today, the nephew (sitting MNA of PMLN) of the same 'biased judge' is married to the daughter of CJP Bandiyal; that is how it works and this MAFIA has its jaws on the corridor of powers in Pakistan for unparallel corruption/looting/theft :

Justice Qayyum’s profile

Published August 2, 2007




0
LAHORE, Aug 1: Justice Malik Muhammad Qayyum (retired), who has been appointed as attorney general, was born to former Supreme Court judge Justice Muhammad Akram on Dec 18, 1944.
Justice Akram was also a member of the five-member Lahore High Court bench which had handed down capital punishment to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a unanimous decision.
Malik Qayyum started his career as legal practitioner in 1964.
In 1970, he was elected as secretary of District Bar Association, Lahore, while 10 years later in 1980, he became president of the bar.
He was elected member of the Punjab Bar Council for the period 1984-88 and in February 1984 he was appointed deputy attorney-general, the office he held till his elevation as judge of the Lahore High Court on Oct 26, 1988.
In addition to his responsibilities as the high court judge, he was also nominated as Punjab Local Election Commission member.
He also remained chairman of the High Court Rules & Orders Committee and Library Committee as well as administration judge of the Computer Cell when it was set up in 1991.
Justice Qayyum had to tender his resignation as LHC judge when he, along with Justice Rashid Aziz, was declared as “biased” by the Supreme Court in 2001 in the hearing of a corruption case against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
Malik Qayyum then started practice in the Supreme Court. He was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association in the year 2005. He was also counsel of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in a case filed in the apex court for return of the latter to Pakistan from exile.
His brother, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, contested 2002 polls and became MNA from the platform of the PML-N, while his brother-in-law Mian Misbahur Rehman is a district level leader of the PPP.
Just a month ago, Justice Qayyum had himself wished to contest the next polls if the PML-N granted him a ticket for the National Assembly from a Kasur constituency, his hometown.
He appeared as the government’s counsel in the presidential reference against Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and lost the case.

https://www.dawn.com/news/259286/justice-qayyum-s-profile
 

