Amb Noel Israel Khokhar expresses support for Ukraine's sovereignty

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Maj Gen (R) Noel Israel Khokhar has expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In a Tweet, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Emine Dzheppar confirmed that Ambassador Israel Khokhar met her and confirmed Pakistan’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

These remarks came after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.
Putin has also sent Russian troops to the separatist areas, upping the ante in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In what has been considered as a balancing act preceding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Noel Israel Khokhar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s ties with Ukraine.

Whilst speaking to RT, PM Imran Khan also stated that Pakistan would not be a part of any block.
mine Dzheppar tweeted: “Together withAmbassador in Noel Israel Khokhar discussed steps to enhance- bilateral & multilateral cooperation, incl within the framework of #UN, #UNESCO, @OIC_OCI & other Int’l organizations. Grateful to Pakistan for supporting’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

President Biden has also signed an Executive Order denying Russia the chance to benefit and profit from its latest actions which the US terms as blatant violations of international law.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden have also spoken after Putin’s speech yesterday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Putin’s decision to recognize the separatist Ukrainian regions as an “ill omen” and a “very dark sign”.

Various Pakistani journalists and government officials including Adil Shahzeb and Dr Shahbaz Gill have already arrived in Moscow to make preparations for PM Khan’s trip.

The trip is expected to last for two days and it is the first visit to Russia by any Pakistani premier in over two decades.

President Biden has also signed an Executive Order denying Russia the chance to benefit and profit from its latest actions which the US terms as blatant violations of international law.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden have also spoken after Putin’s speech yesterday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Putin’s decision to recognize the separatist Ukrainian regions as an “ill omen” and a “very dark sign”.

Various Pakistani journalists and government officials including Adil Shahzeb and Dr Shahbaz Gill have already arrived in Moscow to make preparations for PM Khan’s trip.

The trip is expected to last for two days and it is the first visit to Russia by any Pakistani premier in over two decades.

