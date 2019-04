Amazon's New Patent Transforms Drones Into Airships



The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Amazon a new patent that could transform an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) into a mini airship.The USTPO published the schematics on March 9, first reported by SlashGear , which shows the UAV will have an inflated membrane and compressed gas chamber containing hydrogen - mounted into its airframe that could be deployed when entering a location where noise reduction is desirable.