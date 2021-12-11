Amazon's Cashier-less Stores Are Expanding Outside The U.S.

Hamartia Antidote
U.K.'s second-largest supermarket chain Sainsbury's is opening a fully-automated, cashier-less outlet in London, reportedly using Amazon's automated technology. Amazon has already deployed its 'Just Walk Out' automated checkout system at multiple Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh outlets across the U.S. and the U.K. and has announced plans to expand the format to two new Whole Foods stores next year. Sainsbury's new venture promises to be the first third-party store to use Amazon's cashier-less technology in the U.K.
Amazon's cashier-less technology was first unveiled in 2018 but has thus far been restricted to a handful of stores in the U.S. and the U.K. The stores enable customers to purchase products without being checked out by a cashier, nor do shoppers need to use self-checkout stations to pay for their purchases. As for Sainsbury's, the retail chain already operates automated stores as part of its 'SmartShop' venture, but the new outlet promises to eliminate the self-checkout system in favor of a fully-automated alternative.