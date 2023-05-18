Amazon to invest $12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in India

Redbeanpaste said: Does this mean there is going to be a lot of sensitive Indian data on American servers controlled by the US of A? Click to expand...

It's the opposite. They are going going to build huge data centers, cloud computing rigs all across India. A few are already there. It means data of many countries will be stored in India mostly from ASEAN, Gulf Arab and South Asian countries including Pakistan. Of course they won't share these data with the govt of India but we never know right?