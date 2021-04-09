What's new

Amazon reveals how Bezos has made India the centerpiece of his global ambitions

Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday claimed that it created over 300,000 new jobs in India in the last year.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos-led company, which is embroiled in a court battle with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group and fighting off competition from Walmart Inc, said it created over a million jobs since it started operations in India. It also said it enabled exports of Indian-made goods worth $3 billion out of which $1 billion were exported in 2020 alone.

In January 2020, Jeff Bezos committed to create 1 million jobs in India by 2025 and export goods worth $10 billion.

Amit Agarwal, global senior VP and country head, Amazon India, told Economic Times, “We are very confident of exceeding our goal of one million incremental jobs by 2025, over and above the 7,00,000 that we had in India before the announcement (in January 2020)”.

Agarwal reportedly said 2.5 million small businesses have been digitised by the e-commerce platform so far and the company has plans to digitise 10 million micro, small and medium enterprises by the middle of the decade. He added that a significant amount of planned capital was deployed in achieving these goals in the last year.

About 250,000 new sellers joined the platform and more than 50,000 offline retailers and mom and pop stores are on the platform, the company’s country chief said.

The growth of the Seattle-based company in India reflects the dynamism witnessed in country’s online retail sector accelerated by the pandemic.
Amazon has put India at the centre of its global strategy especially after its exit from China a decade ago.

www.timesnownews.com

Exported $1 billion worth of India-made products, created 300,000 jobs in 2020: Amazon

In a rare peek into its Covid-era growth figures, Amazon said it exported Indian goods worth $1 billion and created 300,000 jobs in India in 2020
Jeff Bezos is so incredibly powerful. Probably more powerful than one human being should be.

But then, I’m a huge consumer of Amazon and have no right to judge.
 
I wonder if India bans Amazon, will he even feature in top 100 richest person in world??
 
