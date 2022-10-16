Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 29,485
- 28
- Country
-
- Location
-
Amazon palm scanning technology coming to more concession stands at Seattle arena
Climate Pledge Arena is quickly becoming all-hands on deck as the Amazon One palm scanning method of payment is spreading to more concession areas inside the Seattle sports and entertainment… Read More
www.geekwire.com
In-depth Amazon coverage from the tech giant’s hometown, including e-commerce, AWS, Amazon Prime, Alexa, logistics, devices, and more.
Climate Pledge Arena is quickly becoming all-hands on deck as the Amazon One palm scanning method of payment is spreading to more concession areas inside the Seattle sports and entertainment venue.
For the first time, Amazon’s technology is being deployed in a sports stadium away from a food and beverage store which also uses the tech giant’s Just Walk Out cashierless retail tech.
Amazon One will be available as a standalone payment option for guests visiting the Modelo Cantina, Metropolitan Grill and 1st Ave Nachos at Climate Pledge, home of the Seattle Kraken NHL team and Seattle Storm WNBA team. Guests can enroll for the service at kiosks located near those concession areas or stores where Just Walk Out tech is used.
Amazon One’s biometric technology connects a user’s palm scan to their credit card. The tech’s use in arenas is designed to create a more seamless transaction to eliminate lines so fans can get back to their seats faster.
Four other stores at Climate Pledge already use the tech in conjunction with Just Walk Out. Eighteen Amazon One devices will be available as a payment option at the three additional concession areas beginning with the Kraken’s home season opener against the Las Vegas Golden Knights On Saturday.
“We’ve received incredible feedback on Amazon One from our fans and we’re delighted to expand the technology to more areas inside Climate Pledge Arena,” Todd Humphrey, SVP, Digital Innovation and Fan Experience for the Kraken said in a news release.
In addition to Climate Pledge, Amazon One is in use at T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, along with other Amazon grocery store locations including Amazon Go and Whole Foods.
The Amazon One expansion at Climate Pledge could hint at a potential licensing strategy, providing the technology to third-party retailers. That’s what the company does with its Just Walk Out cashierless tech system in such places as stadiums and airport stores.