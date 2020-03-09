Amazon Hits $3 Billion in Global Sales From India

70,000 Indian sellers export goods worth $3 billion on Amazon The company also said that with more than 2.5 million MSMEs working with Amazon in India including sellers, artisans and weavers, the focus has been to simplify online selling for small and medium businesses

Over 70,000 exporters registered with Amazon Global Selling Platform in India have crossed cumulative exports worth over $3 billion according to company. With a strong demand from customers across the globe for products that are made in India like STEM toys, jewellery, bed linen, healthcare products, tea, leather products among others, the company has seen a pick up in the momentum of exports. The last billion dollar came in 12 months while the second billion came in 18 months, while it took three years to get to the first.Registration to the programme provides Indian exporters access to 17 international marketplaces/websites of Amazon and 150 million paid Prime members and over 300 million customers in 200 countries. "As we continue to work with small and medium businesses in our ecosystem, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country, help create jobs at scale and contribute to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," says Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India.In July last year, while releasing the annual export digest, the company said that over 800 Indian MSMEs surpassed Rs 1 crore in exports sales in 2019, and has crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports. According to that report Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were the top states with e-commerce exporters. Region-wise north India led in sports goods, copper mugs, apparel, books, and South India in bed sheets, kitchen linen, toys, towels, apparel, spices, leather bags.The eastern states led in tea, leather wallets, home decor, leather shoes, grocery, and automotive accessories and west in jewellery, kantha quilts, bed sheets, tapestry, and home decor items. The Global Selling Program which was launched in 2015 in India, has added nearly 10,000 sellers in the past one year even as it aims to reach $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 .The company also said that with more than 2.5 million MSMEs working with Amazon in India including sellers, artisans and weavers, the focus has been to simplify online selling for small and medium businesses. Since January 2020, Amazon India added nearly 250,000 new sellers. Also, seller registration and account management services have been launched in several vernacular languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada.