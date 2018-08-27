Amazon Hires Twitter Trolls To Tweet Nice Things About Its Warehouses

an army of Amazon workers was discovered on social media, defending their employer after numerous reports surfaced of the terrible working conditions at the company’s fulfillment centers.

A good number of Amazon employees are on food stamps.

reports about Amazon workers peeing in bottles and trash cans.

WaPo Refuses To Cover Amazon's Horrendous "Pee Bottle" Warehouse