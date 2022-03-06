Amazon Go will arrive in Spain in 2024: this will be the dozens of stores where we will buy without cashiers - Then24 Amazon cashierless supermarkets will arrive in Spain. After passing through the United States and the United Kingdom, the ecommerce giant wants to

Amazon also wants to expand with its physical stores​

Amazon cashierless supermarkets will arrive in Spain. After passing through the United States and the United Kingdom, the ecommerce giant wants to strengthen its physical presence in Europe and plansas explained by Info Retail.Amazon Go began its journey in 2016. They are stores where. The “trick” is that Amazon, through a system of artificial vision, sensors and machine learning, combined with the mobile, can detect what we have bought and then charge us as if we had done it online.The format of Amazon Go and its cashierless supermarkets seems to work. In the United Kingdom they already have more than a dozen points of sale, whilein cities like New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Chicago.Now Spain, Italy and Germany will be the following countries where Amazon will open its stores. At the moment it has not been announced which cities will receive these stores, but it does seem clear that they will not be a one-time phenomenon, since. In response to Xataka, from Amazon they have preferred not to comment on these expansion plans for Amazon Go stores.Cashierless stores are a completely different way of shopping than we are used to. To be able to buyThe purchasing mechanism is what Amazon calls ‘Just Walk Out’, where. It is an important point that, during our visit to one of these stores, they explained to us.One of the criticisms is that while we are buying we do not have information about what we are choosing and only when leaving the store, when we are charged, can we see the purchase list. The receipt will appear after about 12 minutes, time to ask for clarifications or request refunds in case the system has had a fault.As Amazon explained at the time, the surveillance systemalthough in the current stores the activity was limited (before the pandemic) to a maximum of 150 people.Despite being called “stores without cashiers”, the truth is that there are some employees. The store is semi-automated and no payments are made there, butand some cooks for prepared dishes. Also in the alcoholic beverage area there will be a person in charge to determine that they are sold to adults.