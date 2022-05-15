Amazon Doubles Export Target To $20 Bn From India By 2025 Via Its Global Selling Programme​

E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday said it is doubling the target for cumulative exports by Indian exporters to $20 billion by 2025, via its platform.The U.S.-headquartered firm’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had in January 2020 announced that the company would enable cumulative exports of $10 billion worth “make-in-India” goods by 2025.Cumulative exports by Indian exporters on the Amazon Global Selling programme are on track to surpass the $5 billion milestone,” the company said. “The programme took about three years to enable the first billion dollars, and the last two billion dollars have come in just 17 months.”As Indian MSMEs discover how e-commerce makes it easy for them to reach customers globally, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of exporters joining Amazon Global Selling to cater to the growing demand for Made-in-India products across the world. We are therefore scaling up our pledge to boost exports from India using ecommerce to $20 billion by 2025,” Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, Amazon said.The exporters are showcasing millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through Amazon’s 18 international websites in countries such as USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore, it added.The company said apparel, toys and jewellery emerged as top categories growing 82%, 55%, 47% on Amazon Global Selling in 2021, and that more than 1,000 Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling crossed ₹1 crore in sales in 2021.I love to see 3 commerce companies export rising as it sells lots of consumers goods produced by MSME who are great employment generator.