Amazon Adds Pakistan to Approved Seller List: Sunny Ali

Amazon Adds Pakistan to Approved Seller List , This development is disclosed by Sunny Ali, a top Life, Wealth & Business coach of Pakistan and the CEO of the largest International Ecommerce Ecosystem called Extreme Commerce.
He said in the Facebook post “In less than 24-48 hours, Pakistan will hopefully show up in the list of allowed countries for Amazon sellers. You should be able to create IDs using your Pakistani details now.”
“Everyone, please say a sincere thank you to Ms. Aisha Moriani (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce), Mr. Shoaib Sarwar (deputy Consul General, Consulate General Pakistan, Los Angeles), and Omer Gajial (Ex Amazon Category Development Head for Amazon North America division) and team members of NECC (National Ecommerce Council) for working day and night in getting Pakistan added in Amazon’s approved sellers’ list.”
“Everyone please stand up, clap, and say a sincere thank you to this team and Ministry of Commerce for achieving this amazing milestone for Pakistan.”
“The new era of Ecommerce boom for Pakistan is about to start.”
“Get your agencies ready for more business, you are about to get flooded with Pakistani manufacturers and brands who would need your services to take them to Amazon.” He added
“Do your best, do not let the brand Pakistan down ever again, please. Congratulations to all of you on this great moment, Let’s go banana.”
Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan has reportedly got the approval from Amazon to Register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list.
New updated countries list will be published on Amazon official website in next 12-24 hours.
Ministry of commerce representative says, this could bring great export potential in Pakistan as the sellers from Pakistan could directly register with their local details and sell local products on Amazon.
