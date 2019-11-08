Amazon adds more than $100 billion in market cap in 2 days

Almost joining Microsoft and Apple in $2 trillion market cap clubShares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +4.47% shot up 3.6% in midday trading Tuesday, after running up 2.3% the previous session, to put them on track for the first record close in 10 months. The stock's two-day price gain of $203.95 means Amazon's market capitalization has increased by $102.86 billion since Thursday to reach $1.83 trillion. Based on 504.32 million shares outstanding as of April 21, the e-commerce behemoth's stock would have to gain another $328.82, or 9.04%, to join Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.17% and Apple Inc. AAPL, +1.33% in the $2 trillion market-cap club. The stock, which last set a record close of $3,531.45 on Sept. 20, 2020, is currently pacing the S&P 500's SPX, -0.23% gainers. It has now run up 12.8% over the past three months, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.13% has gained 6.8% and the S&P 500 SPX, -0.23% has tacked on 6.3%.