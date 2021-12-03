Amazing TURKEY ( feast your eyes ) HD Photos

Turkey's multiple world record holder and free diver Şahika Ercümen wears a pink tulle on her wrist as she dives to raise awareness about breast cancer with the Pi Women's Cancer Society, in Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.the Varda Railway Bridge in Adana, built in 1912. It gained international recognition after it was featured in 2012 James Bond movie "Skyfall."Mount Çam in Sakarya meets the day with thick fog covering its valley, Nov. 7, 2021.Cappadocia is a well-known tourist destination in central Turkey famous for its surreal landscape with intricate rock formations.Adıyaman's biggest tourist draw is Mount Nemrut, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring massive statues of gods commissioned by King Antiochus I of Commagene for his own tomb at an altitude of 2,150 metersŞanlıurfa's most important site is the 12,000-year-old Göbeklitepe complex, which is considered the world's first templeThe full moon rises behind the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 20, 2021