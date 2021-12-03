What's new

Amazing TURKEY ( feast your eyes ) HD Photos

MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
7,515
-14
7,492
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkey's multiple world record holder and free diver Şahika Ercümen wears a pink tulle on her wrist as she dives to raise awareness about breast cancer with the Pi Women's Cancer Society, in Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

1638520841066.png

1638520941178.png

1638520869618.png




the Varda Railway Bridge in Adana, built in 1912. It gained international recognition after it was featured in 2012 James Bond movie "Skyfall."
1638521360993.png



Mount Çam in Sakarya meets the day with thick fog covering its valley, Nov. 7, 2021.
1638524707451.png

1638526503778.png




Cappadocia is a well-known tourist destination in central Turkey famous for its surreal landscape with intricate rock formations.
1638525821865.png

1638526447202.png



Adıyaman's biggest tourist draw is Mount Nemrut, a UNESCO World Heritage site featuring massive statues of gods commissioned by King Antiochus I of Commagene for his own tomb at an altitude of 2,150 meters
1638526979560.png

1638526841055.png

1638527618765.png



Şanlıurfa's most important site is the 12,000-year-old Göbeklitepe complex, which is considered the world's first temple
1638527020222.png



The full moon rises behind the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 20, 2021
1638527848045.png

1638528120039.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom