Amazing Tehran videos.

I have travelled to many countries around the world, but very rarely seen anything as modern and beautiful as Tehran: چشم دوشمن کور
The video ends at Meydone Argantine, which is close to my house:
@Raghfarm007 ..man these are beautiful videos..thanks for posting them..I hope you and "Arian" can patch up your differences and be friends again..Both of you are great Iranians..and you are both in Germany now so why not have a beer together it is on me..send me the bill..lol.
PS: about 20 years ago my mother came to Canada for a visit...I took her to Montreal..showed her around..took her places..at the end she told me ..why you live here..Tehran is more modern than what you showed to me...I did not take her seriously (remember I have not been in Iran for 40 years)..now with these videos I know she was not kidding..and that was 20 years ago and Montreal is as good a cility as any that I saw in Germany..I drove from Bremerhaven all the way to Iran in 1977. I drove through Turkey and one of these days when one of these Turks gets too puffed up I will deflate him by describing what I saw..lol
lol..Thanks but I am now too much vested here and too old to move but I would like to go back for a long trip to Iran before my ticket is issued..I lived many places in Iran so I will start from my father's land in Azarbayejan and move all the way to Kerman and shiraz, Isfahan and Abadan and finally to Tehran...As for Turkey you are absolutely correct about their infrastructure..remember in 1977 the road from Ankara toward Iranian border was is some parts nothing but a mud path single lane full of rocks that the TIR trucks going back and forth from Iran to europe had to endure..so finally IRAN paid for that road to be paved!..P.S. I would advise you to listen to your Mother..... at least go back and see what it´s like for yourself.... هیچ جای دونیا ایران نمیشه.
I really didn't want to reply to you, because you're a cheap clown like Omid Dana with his aqeeq rings lolAryobarzan jan thanks. I have a serioues issue with Fakhr Foroshi.... I have lived in several European countries and the US, and can only talk about my own experiances.... I dont undrestand it when I say Iran is more modern and developed than anywhere in the West that I have seen, some Iranians get upset!!!!
But as I said, I have a lot of experiances with Iranians in the west.... they are in a daze when they innitially go to the west.....for the first few years they dont know anyone and cant speak the language well.... it usually takes them between 3 to 5 years to realise that the western dream they had is total bullsh!t and the qulity of life is better in Iran. But by this thime they are stuck working 50 hours a week just so they can have food and shelter.
This little kid that has just arrived in Germany thinks he knows it all... but he admitted that he doesnt know the language, never worked here and doesng know any German people and hasnt travelled around the country. So how the hell does he know anything about the country? He said he is staying in a one room shared accomodation....he is meant to know what Germany is really like from his one bed shared housig?!!!!
I have a European passport and have travelled extensively around Europe and America.... I dont undrestand why when I say that Iran is doing better than most western countries in my experianes..... some ignorant Iranians who do not have any experiances living or travelling outside of Iran throw a fit!!
You talked about driving through Turkey....I was driving in Turkey last year and confirm that their infrastructure is way behind Iran.... but this fact alo seems to offend some Iranians who have never been to Turkey, or at best spent a week on a holiday resort there and think they have seen all of Turkey.
Let me tell you about my experiances of driving to Italy also..... I live in the very south of Germany, and can see Switzerland from my house.... me and my family drove to lake Como in the North of Italy (which is the rich side of Italy)....and you will not believe how bad everything was. Most of the cars on the road are from 20 years ago! They even have a motorised rickshaw like you find in India, which are very common. Everything in Iran is lightyears more advanced.... but dont tell the Gharb Gedaha of Iran.... theyre only happy when you put Iran down.
My aunt was a doctor in Iran and her and her family moved to Toronto about 15 years ago, thinking life is good and advanced. My aunt thought she can work as a doctor there..... how worng she was!! She works as a nurse.
They have been trying to get their things together so that they can move back to Iran... luckly they still have an appartment in Tehran.
Thanks for the videos..Frankfurt and Moscow are really impressive...I'm surprised that you're entertaining his nonsense that people in Tehran have higher standard of living than other citizens in the Western world and Tehran looks more modern than any other city in the Western world. Maybe you haven't been to Tehran for a long time and you're clueless, but that doesn't apply to me.
I really didn't want to reply to you, because you're a cheap clown like Omid Dana with his aqeeq rings lol
First of all, you live in Argentine Square which isn't really a luxury part of Tehran to begin with. I was born in Elahieh District of Tehran and continue to reside there when I am in Tehran.
Tehran is basically a huge joke by urbanism standards. The fiber of the city is ridiculous. Modern? Peasants like you don't even know what modern means. Guys like you are the reason that Tehran has turned into the joke it is now. Modernism is not about a bunch of scarce skyscrapers here and there. You can have a city full of 2 floor buildings that looks much more modern than Tehran. Europeans don't build skyscrapers not because they can't, but because modern urbanism and architecture have nothing to do with the height of a building.
Tehran doesn't have a skyline. The lack of a master plan is clear when you look at the map of the city. When you want to write a postal address in Tehran, it will take 3 lines because you have to go through several narrow streets to reach where you want. This is specially true about the richest parts of Tehran. The only district of Tehran that can be saved in the future is District 22, but even that is not going well.
It's ridiculous that you say there is no city more modern than Tehran in the Western world. Yeah, Northern parts of Tehran are more modern than Manhattan Frankfurt in Germany is a third world city, Tehran is definitely better.
And I never said I lived in a shared accommodation. Since you clearly have never been outside of Iran, you don't know that universities offer single rooms as well. That's different from sharing an apartment. I am not fluent in German but I do speak the language. As a matter of fact, I did get a B1 in the German language, but I never speak in German because unlike Tehran, almost anyone I am in touch with speaks English fluently so I don't even bother with speaking German and their stupid grammar and noun declensions. My education and research are fully in English. My supervisor speaks English more eloquently than many Americans.
An idiot that thinks a city where a worker has to save all its salary for 2 years to buy a smart phone like iPhone has a higher standard of living than someone in Berlin, Munich or Frankfurt is so delusional that it cannot be saved anymore.
Here are some ugly third world cities that need to set Tehran as their role model:
Yeah. At least you acknowledge that Tehran has a lot to do in city planning. If someone understands even the basics of city planning, they wouldn't say that they have rarely seen anything more modern and beautiful than Tehran in the Western world.Thanks for the videos..Frankfurt and Moscow are really impressive...
I have been in New york many times so nothing will impress me about that city....European cities have indeed something to say about city planning but I am no expert on that.. Tehran by what I saw is catching up fast but hey lets be fair ..8 years of war..40 years of sanction and they are still impressive..just give it another 10 years..lol..
By the way nothing wrong living in a dorm..I did that and best way to really to get to know the host country and also see other international students... Keep on trucking ..I love Germany..Best European country and of course the richest and cleanest ..
