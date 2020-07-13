Amazing Tehran videos.

Aryobarzan jan thanks. I have a serioues issue with Fakhr Foroshi.... I have lived in several European countries and the US, and can only talk about my own experiances.... I dont undrestand it when I say Iran is more modern and developed than anywhere in the West that I have seen, some Iranians get upset!!!!



But as I said, I have a lot of experiances with Iranians in the west.... they are in a daze when they innitially go to the west.....for the first few years they dont know anyone and cant speak the language well.... it usually takes them between 3 to 5 years to realise that the western dream they had is total bullsh!t and the qulity of life is better in Iran. But by this thime they are stuck working 50 hours a week just so they can have food and shelter.



This little kid that has just arrived in Germany thinks he knows it all... but he admitted that he doesnt know the language, never worked here and doesng know any German people and hasnt travelled around the country. So how the hell does he know anything about the country? He said he is staying in a one room shared accomodation....he is meant to know what Germany is really like from his one bed shared housig?!!!!



I have a European passport and have travelled extensively around Europe and America.... I dont undrestand why when I say that Iran is doing better than most western countries in my experianes..... some ignorant Iranians who do not have any experiances living or travelling outside of Iran throw a fit!!



You talked about driving through Turkey....I was driving in Turkey last year and confirm that their infrastructure is way behind Iran.... but this fact alo seems to offend some Iranians who have never been to Turkey, or at best spent a week on a holiday resort there and think they have seen all of Turkey.



Let me tell you about my experiances of driving to Italy also..... I live in the very south of Germany, and can see Switzerland from my house.... me and my family drove to lake Como in the North of Italy (which is the rich side of Italy)....and you will not believe how bad everything was. Most of the cars on the road are from 20 years ago! They even have a motorised rickshaw like you find in India, which are very common. Everything in Iran is lightyears more advanced.... but dont tell the Gharb Gedaha of Iran.... theyre only happy when you put Iran down.



My aunt was a doctor in Iran and her and her family moved to Toronto about 15 years ago, thinking life is good and advanced. My aunt thought she can work as a doctor there..... how worng she was!! She works as a nurse.

They have been trying to get their things together so that they can move back to Iran... luckly they still have an appartment in Tehran.