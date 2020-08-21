What's new

Amazing space programs achievements by China in the past 12 months

After watching the live of the Shenzhou 12 mission today morning, I just realized how big the achievements China has made for its space programs in the past 12 months: completions of the Beidou navigation system, success of the Tianwen-1/Zhurong Mars Mission, Chang'e-5 moon samples collection & return mission, as well as the start of the construction of China's own Space Station.

June 2020: launch of the 55th Beidou Navigation Satellite, which marks the completion of China's own navigation satellites system

July 2020 to June 2021: Tianwen-1/Zhurong Mars mission, with the Zhurong Mars rover successfully lands on the Mars surface and started its drive on the red planet

1623909903021.png


Nov 2020 to Dec. 2020: Chang'e 5 mission, which landed on moon, collected the moon rocks, and sent the samples back to earth. This is the first new moon sample mission of humankind in the past 44 years.
1623910087237.png


Apr 2021 till now: Tianhe-1 core module, Tianzhou cargo spacecraft; and the Shenzhou 12 mission with 3 Taikonauts on the way to the China Space Station for a 3-month mission there.
1623910456535.png


我们的征途是星辰大海！

1623910635054.png
 
