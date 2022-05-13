What's new

Amazing Performance of Imported PDM Government in Just 1 month

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Performance of Imported PDM Slave Government in just a month



Completed Tasks:

- NRO 2 (cases/investigations stopped in FIA/NAB, prosecutors harassed)
- Kashmir Given up
- CPEC stopped
- Stock Market crash
- PKR devaluation, nose diving (1 USD = 193 PKR)
- Investors gone
- Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn their money from Pakistan banks.
- CNG Rates increased by 6%
- Electricity per unit increased 7 rupees
- Bomb blasts started
- Insaaf Food stamps, Cash stipends stopped, Shelters closed doors
- Citizen Portal App abandoned

Next tasks:

- Malign serving Gen. Faiz Hameed (in progress)
- Prevent Electronic Voting EVM (in progress)
- Restart Drone Attacks
- Stop Overseas Pakistanis from voting (bill presented in NA already)
- Pre-Rig next General Elections (ongoing)
- Bankrupt Pakistan (in progress)
- Recognize Israel (in progress, delegation already visited under NGO)
- Surrender Nuclear assets


MisterSyed said:
That israel delegation was a shitshow by some liberal American Pakistanis, probably 2nd or 3rd gen. Israel will never be recognized by Pakistan
Part of the regime change operation.

Work has started on it, a few years down the line.

Even the likes of Hamid Mir accepted openly how much pressure was exerted on PM IK to accept Israel.

Wait and see..
 
Patriot forever said:
Part of the regime change operation.

Work has started on it, a few years down the line.

Even the likes of Hamid Mir accepted openly how much pressure was exerted on PM IK to accept Israel.

Wait and see..
I hope they don't do anything stupid such as this. Some Mujahid will blow up the whole Israeli Cabinet landing in Islamabad. If such happens
 
dollar, inflation all time high and reserves 28 month low. media khamosh, anchor khamosh, pdm khamosh sahi kaha tha
"chaltay hai dabay paoun koiye jaag na jaye"

Bilawal Bhutto's claim that Imran Khan had threatened PDM to impose martial law.
Bilawal did not say the whole thing. Along with martial law, he had also threatened to impose Usman Bazdar as martial law administrator.
Did he want to get martial law from WAPDA?
 
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.
Bilawal Bhutto's claim that Imran Khan had threatened PDM to impose martial law.
Bilawal did not say the whole thing. Along with martial law, he had also threatened to impose Usman Bazdar as martial law administrator.
Did he want to get martial law from WAPDA?
They have made this transgender our FM. Lakh di Laanat.
 
namojen706

Jazzbot said:
Do you realize that the poster / maker of this video actually pranked you, and you noonies are so dumb idiots that you obviously fell for it. :lol:

I've seen you posting this tweet in different threads here, without realizing that you're trolling yourself genius.
Kia excuse hai apnay dhokay bazi chupanay ka

Its real PTI is Fake. Editing everything and lying now and then.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524777771687362561

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525088500567138305
 

