Amazing Performance of Imported PDM Government in Just 1 month

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Apr 9, 2019
Performance of Imported PDM Slave Government in just a month
Completed Tasks:
- NRO 2 (cases/investigations stopped in FIA/NAB, prosecutors harassed)
- Kashmir Given up
- CPEC stopped
- Stock Market crash
- PKR devaluation, nose diving (1 USD = 193 PKR)
- Investors gone
- Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn their money from Pakistan banks.
- CNG Rates increased by 6%
- Electricity per unit increased 7 rupees
- Bomb blasts started
- Insaaf Food stamps, Cash stipends stopped, Shelters closed doors
- Citizen Portal App abandoned
Next tasks:
- Malign serving Gen. Faiz Hameed (in progress)
- Prevent Electronic Voting EVM (in progress)
- Restart Drone Attacks
- Stop Overseas Pakistanis from voting (bill presented in NA already)
- Pre-Rig next General Elections (ongoing)
- Bankrupt Pakistan (in progress)
- Recognize Israel (in progress, delegation already visited under NGO)
- Surrender Nuclear assets
You can contribute more to the lists via replies
