Amazing Performance of Imported PDM Government in Just 1 month

Performance of Imported PDM Slave Government in just a month







Completed Tasks:



- NRO 2 (cases/investigations stopped in FIA/NAB, prosecutors harassed)

- Kashmir Given up

- CPEC stopped

- Stock Market crash

- PKR devaluation, nose diving (1 USD = 193 PKR)

- Investors gone

- Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn their money from Pakistan banks.

- CNG Rates increased by 6%

- Electricity per unit increased 7 rupees

- Bomb blasts started

- Insaaf Food stamps, Cash stipends stopped, Shelters closed doors

- Citizen Portal App abandoned



Next tasks:



- Malign serving Gen. Faiz Hameed (in progress)

- Prevent Electronic Voting EVM (in progress)

- Restart Drone Attacks

- Stop Overseas Pakistanis from voting (bill presented in NA already)

- Pre-Rig next General Elections (ongoing)

- Bankrupt Pakistan (in progress)

- Recognize Israel (in progress, delegation already visited under NGO)

- Surrender Nuclear assets





--



You can contribute more to the lists via replies