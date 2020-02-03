What's new

Amazing Pakistanis excel in their respective fields

Ustad Allah Bukhsh

Ustad Allah Bukhsh is considered as the celebrated pioneer artist of modern landscape and figurative painting.

Ustad Allah Bakhsh is one such genius who established himself as a marvellous self-taught master and a true exponent of expressing folklore and pastoral life of the fertile plains of Punjab. Nowadays he is considered as the legendary pioneer painter regarding modern landscape and figurative painting in Pakistan.

Ustad Allah Bakhsh did not attend any art institution. He learnt the basic skills of painting from Ustad Abdullah — an established name in the traditional Mughal style miniature painting at Lahore. He developed keen interest in the Western-style painting with more precise perspective and proportion; suggesting deep consideration of realism and worked in oils and on large-scale canvases, a technique that travelled to the sub-continent from Europe.

Allah Bakhsh was born in Wazirabad but he always lived in Lahore and owned this city as his original abode. His birth year is usually mentioned as 1895; however, according to a radio interview in 1964, he recalled it as 1892, when his father went to Africa. Allah Bakhsh’s father sent him to a Madressah to study Arabic and Urdu which he could never understand as his memory was designed specifically for visuals and images and not for alphabets. As early as the age of five, Allah Bakhsh started apprenticeship with Master Abdullah, who was a known artist (Naqash) in the Mughal Style miniature painting.

At his shop-cum-studio “Abdullah and Sons” at the Regal Chowk Lahore, he was assigned to practice letter ‘A’, on a wooden slate (Takhti), for almost three years before proceeding to write ‘B’ and ‘C’, making the ABC of art a tedious job for the young boy. There, he learnt to grind colours and acquired the skills of making replicas of the Mughal miniatures by tracing and copying the original image.

His father was a colour-maker (Rangsaz) at the Mughalpura Railway Workshop Lahore, and that should be the one reason that he wanted his son to be adept in this field. In 1913-14, Allah Bakhsh started working for the theatrical company of Agha Hashar Kashmiri at the Bhati Gate Lahore, and was exposed to scene-painting for the first time and practised figurative, portraiture, landscape and cityscape patterns.

Agha Hashar Kashmiri was himself deeply inspired and influenced by the Shakespearean plays and Persion theatre. Therefore, he introduced many Urdu adaptations of those plays. These circumstances inclined Allah Bakhsh towards theatrical and dramatic visuals based on imagination and memory. Other than Western plays, the famous folktales and mythical anecdotes were also among the popular melodramatic subjects for which he had to create scenes for the backdrops and publicity.
In the last years of his life, the maestro suffered from cataract in eyes and lost most of his eyesight. He wanted it to be cured so that he could see the colours and shapes around him to capture them on the canvas. This icon of Pakistani art died on October 18, 1978.


Ustad Allah Bukhsh with another legend and his friend A R Chughtai


Photo Courtesy : Arif R. Chughtai

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

 
A Living Legend Haseena Moin


Haseena Moin is a Pakistani dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter. She has written several plays for stage, radio and television, some of which have even gained international repute. She is the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan. She wrote Pakistan's first original script 'Kiran Kahani' aired in the early-1970s. Before this PTV relied on novel-based scripts for dramas. She is considered to be the best playwright and dramatist Pakistan has ever witnessed.

1603114595735.png



A native of Kanpur, the most populous city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Haseena Moin received her early education in her ancestral region and, after the independence of Pakistan in 1947, migrated with her family to Pakistan. She lived for a number of years in Rawalpindi, then moved to Lahore and,

In 1950s, settled in Karachi, where she graduated from the Government College for Women in 1960 and earned Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963. Her yearn for writing was visible right from the time she was in final years of her schooling, as from 7th standard, beside other school activities she got selected to write weekly column by the title of BHAI JAN for a local journal.

Her fame started laying its foundation when she regularly wrote some memorable plays for Radio Pakistan Karachi's all-time popular "Studio Number 9. Professionally, she took up the educational pursuits and start teaching. She rose to the level of Principal. It was in 1969 that Iftikhar Arif, Head of the Script Dept. at PTV-Karachi Centre, called Hasina and offered her to write a play for the then-forthcoming EID.

Initially Hasina was nervous, but took courage to pen down a play. The cast was also decided by her with Kunwar Aftab Ahmed as the director. Hence came Eid Ka Jorra with Neelofer Aleem and Talat Hussain in lead, supported by Khalid Nizami and Ishrat Hashmi.



1603114665705.png
 
N. M. Rashid

ن۔م۔ راشد ن۔م۔ راشد کا اصل نام نذر محمد تھا اور وہ یکم اگست 1910ء کواکال گڑھ ضلع گوجرانوالہ میں پیدا ہوئے تھے۔ علامہ اقبال کی وفات کے بعد اردو شاعری جن شعرا کی بدولت عہد آفرین تبدیلیوں سے دوچار ہوئی ان میں ن م راشد کا نام بلاشبہ سرفہرست ہے۔ اس میں شک نہیں کہ حالی اور آزاد سے لے کر اقبال تک اور اقبال سے لے کر جوش‘ حفیظ جالندھری اور اختر شیرانی تک اردو نظم نے بڑا تیز سفر کیا لیکن یہ سفر نظم نگاری کی دیرینہ روایات کے دائرے ہی میں ہوا۔ لیکن ن م راشد اور ان کے ایک اور ممتاز ہم عصر میرا جی کے یہاں اس نظم نے ہیئت و اسلوب میں ایک ایسی تبدیلی کی بنیاد ڈالی جس نے نظم کا سانچہ ہی بدل ڈالا۔ ن۔م راشد کا پہلا مجموعہ ’’ماورا‘‘ 1941ء میں شائع ہوا تو گویا یہ ٹھہرے ہوئے تالاب میں ایک پتھر کی مثال ثابت ہوا۔ راشد نے اپنی نظموں میں نہ صرف یہ کہ نظم آزاد کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا بلکہ مغرب کے شعرا بالخصوص انگلستان اور فرانس کے جدید شعرأ سے متاثر ہو کر نظم نگاری کے فن کو نئے طریقوں سے برتنے کی کوشش کی۔ یہ نظم سادہ اور بیانیہ شاعری سے خاصی مختلف تھی اور اس نظم میں افسانوی اور ڈرامائی انداز کے جدید اسالیب بدرجۂ اتم موجود تھے۔ ابتدا میں ن۔م راشد اور میرا جی‘ دونوں ہی شدید تنقید کا نشانہ بنے لیکن انہوں نے جو بیج بویا وہ بہت جلد تناور درخت کی شکل اختیار کرگیا۔ خود راشد نے ماورا کے بعد اردو شاعری کو کئی یادگار مجموعے عطا کیے جن میں ایران میں اجنبی‘لا= انسان اور گمان کا ممکن شامل ہیں۔ ان کے علاوہ دوسرے شعرأ نے بھی غیر محسوس طریقے سے ان کا اتباع کیا اور یوں اردو شاعری کے صحن میں نئے دریچے کھلتے چلے گئے۔ ن۔م راشد نے اپنی زندگی مختلف ممالک میں بسر کی۔ زندگی کے آخری ایام میں وہ لندن میں مقیم تھے۔جہاں وہ 9 اکتوبر 1975ء کو وفات پاگئے ان کی وفات کے بعد ان کی وصیت کے مطابق ان کی لاش کو نذر آتش کردیا گیا۔وہ زندگی بھر دنیا کو چونکاتے رہے تھے اور موت کے بعدبھی اپنی یہ عادت ترک نہ کرسکے۔

تحریر و تحقیق:
عقیل عباس جعفری


1603117121001.png
 
