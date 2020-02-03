Amazing Pakistanis excel in their respective fields

Ustad Allah Bukhsh

Ustad Allah Bukhsh is considered as the celebrated pioneer artist of modern landscape and figurative painting.Ustad Allah Bakhsh is one such genius who established himself as a marvellous self-taught master and a true exponent of expressing folklore and pastoral life of the fertile plains of Punjab. Nowadays he is considered as the legendary pioneer painter regarding modern landscape and figurative painting in Pakistan.Ustad Allah Bakhsh did not attend any art institution. He learnt the basic skills of painting from Ustad Abdullah — an established name in the traditional Mughal style miniature painting at Lahore. He developed keen interest in the Western-style painting with more precise perspective and proportion; suggesting deep consideration of realism and worked in oils and on large-scale canvases, a technique that travelled to the sub-continent from Europe.Allah Bakhsh was born in Wazirabad but he always lived in Lahore and owned this city as his original abode. His birth year is usually mentioned as 1895; however, according to a radio interview in 1964, he recalled it as 1892, when his father went to Africa. Allah Bakhsh’s father sent him to a Madressah to study Arabic and Urdu which he could never understand as his memory was designed specifically for visuals and images and not for alphabets. As early as the age of five, Allah Bakhsh started apprenticeship with Master Abdullah, who was a known artist (Naqash) in the Mughal Style miniature painting.At his shop-cum-studio “Abdullah and Sons” at the Regal Chowk Lahore, he was assigned to practice letter ‘A’, on a wooden slate (Takhti), for almost three years before proceeding to write ‘B’ and ‘C’, making the ABC of art a tedious job for the young boy. There, he learnt to grind colours and acquired the skills of making replicas of the Mughal miniatures by tracing and copying the original image.His father was a colour-maker (Rangsaz) at the Mughalpura Railway Workshop Lahore, and that should be the one reason that he wanted his son to be adept in this field. In 1913-14, Allah Bakhsh started working for the theatrical company of Agha Hashar Kashmiri at the Bhati Gate Lahore, and was exposed to scene-painting for the first time and practised figurative, portraiture, landscape and cityscape patterns.Agha Hashar Kashmiri was himself deeply inspired and influenced by the Shakespearean plays and Persion theatre. Therefore, he introduced many Urdu adaptations of those plays. These circumstances inclined Allah Bakhsh towards theatrical and dramatic visuals based on imagination and memory. Other than Western plays, the famous folktales and mythical anecdotes were also among the popular melodramatic subjects for which he had to create scenes for the backdrops and publicity.In the last years of his life, the maestro suffered from cataract in eyes and lost most of his eyesight. He wanted it to be cured so that he could see the colours and shapes around him to capture them on the canvas. This icon of Pakistani art died on October 18, 1978.Ustad Allah Bukhsh with another legend and his friend A R ChughtaiPhoto Courtesy : Arif R. Chughtai