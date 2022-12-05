Amazing Gen. Faiz told journalists to stop criticizing Nawaz Sharif?

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 1,281
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
So now the rule of Gen. Bajwa has ended and citizens of Pakistan can somewhat speak their mind without being end up like Azam Swati or Arshad Sharif. Few days ago, Maleeha Hashmey has revealed that Gen. Faiz met journalists (Arshad Sharif & Moeed Pirzada) back in 2016 on the direction of Mir. Bajwa. During that meeting Gen. Faiz asked journalists to go easy on Nawaz Sharif while covering Panama case. Arshad Sharif actually tweeted a condemning message with picture of Gen. Faiz after the meeting. It was before PTI supporters found a savior in the form of Gen. Faiz, so this story flew under the radar..
SO even back then Mir Bajwa was trying to protect House of Sharif. Here is the link to video clip:
SO even back then Mir Bajwa was trying to protect House of Sharif. Here is the link to video clip: