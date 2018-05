Muhammad bin Hamid said: ↑ it will result in to nuclear war.we should not hesitate to bomb these dams and if required nuke india Click to expand...

PurpleStone said: ↑ It may be noted that under the Indus Water Treaty, 1960, India has been allowed unrestricted usage of available water in Rivers viz. Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. Click to expand...

PM Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate Kishanganga hydel project on 19 May

Work on the Kishanganga project was started in 2007, but Pakistan moved the International Court of Arbitration in 2010 claiming the project was in violation of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty that regulates use of waters of the shared rivers. In 2013, the court allowed India to go ahead with the construction