Amara Raja to go big on advanced chemistry cell batteries under PLI scheme

At the same time, the company is not losing sight of its core lead acid battery business which remains strong and is still growing. Purely on the back of this, the firm, which clocked revenues of INR 7,150 crore and a profit of INR 647 crore in fiscal 2021, is expecting a 14%-15% growth in the next five years when it hopes to register a top line of USD 2 billion."In India, we've grown ahead of the market and established ourselves as one of the local market leaders. But we also have to sustain our growth and so we are looking to expand internationally. Right now we have significant exports, but to really pick up the international operations, we'll be looking at having a local presence in countries that will give us access to new areas," Harshavardhana said."We're also actively exploring inorganic means of doing this. The global lead acid industry is worth around USD 50 billion and India is probably 15% of that. So we definitely see a lot of headroom to grow internationally," he said.From the outside, the onset of electrification in mobility may look like a death knell for the lead acid battery industry but Harshavardhana feels there will be still demand for it at least till the end of this decade."We feel that the industry will grow at least during this decade. In this growth, we'll be seeing some disruption in the two-wheeler segment, in the automotive space. There will be strong growth till 2030, then there will be some factoring and then tapering down. We will be closely tracking the technology curve to make sure that any investment we make or any acquisition we go for, give us full payback and yield good returns for us in this window of opportunity," Harshavardhana said.This in turn sits perfectly with Vikramadithya and his future technology division. For the next few years, it would be the lead acid business that will bring in the cash to be spent on the lithium ion segment before it takes off on its own in the latter half of this decade."When it comes to the kind of per unit spend on lithium, it will be significantly higher than what we're used to in lead acid. But we are confident on two factors. One, our lead acid battery business will continue to grow and outperform so we have a very good financial backing to the company," Vikramadithya said. "And the second point is lithium--the billion dollar investment, where we don't require all of that money upfront. It's going to be spread over 5-8 years."Along the way, the company also wants to turn an investor by picking up stakes in firms in the future mobility domain. On Monday, it made its first move by investing USD 5 million (INR 37 crore) in battery and deep tech startup Log 9 picking up 11.36% stake in the process."The investment in Log 9 is complementary to our future plans for lithium products and solutions. We would similarly be actively looking at opportunities for investments in the startup ecosystem, because that's where an existing action is happening in terms of disruptive technologies," Vijayanand said."There will be some amount of investment that will go into creating that kind of technology access, though we have not quantified that but we are open to look at similar opportunities in and outside India. We are a debt free company and there is enough opportunity to raise funds through internal accruals or by leveraging our balance sheet," he said.Technology transition can be a painful experience for companies but like the animated turtle from its popular adverts in the 90s said, Amara Raja is geared up for the long haul.