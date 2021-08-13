Amara Raja to go big on advanced chemistry cell batteries under PLI scheme

safari2021
New Delhi: India's second largest battery manufacturer Amara Raja Group said it is participating in the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries. The Group is expected to announce by the end of this fiscal its plan to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing ACC batteries under the PLI scheme that has an estimated outlay of INR 18,100 crore.
"The timeframe would be about four to six months in terms of the bidding process to be completed. I think by the turn of this financial year, the investment action should start," S Vijayanand, president of the company's new energy wing, said. "We are talking about investments to the tune of USD 1 billion for a 10-12 gigawatt capacity," he said.
The company has a corpus for investment in future technologies and it believes demand for ACC batteries will increase sharply as more manufacturers launch electric vehicles over the next few years.
Amara Raja, which sells the Amaron brand of lead acid automotive batteries, has been investing around INR 400 crore – INR 500 crore annually. The company will ramp it up to USD 1 billion for the gigafactory over the next 5-8 years.
The company recently inducted Harshavardhana and Vikramadithya Gourineni, nephews of the company's managing director Jayadev Galla, as executive directors on the board. The young duo have specific roles with Harshavardhana tasked with managing the lead acid side of the business and Vikramadithya overseeing the group's diversification into future technologies along with Vijayanand.
The main challenge a few years ago was range anxiety and infrastructure etc, but today people aren't able to buy electric cars simply because of lack of options. So we'd be very keen to take this up, we think there's a great opportunity ahead of us, and we'll be making that investment.
Time for lithium investments
"We think it's an opportune time for lithium investments. On the one hand the government is keen on taking up this opportunity ahead of the OEMs making their big moves. They want to encourage the battery manufacturers and give them some kind of subsidy to level the playing field with imports. So we would be looking to participate in that production-linked incentive tender for advanced chemistries. But at the same time we also see that the market drivers are starting to align and it looks like the number of customers today willing to buy an electric vehicle is significantly higher than it was just a couple of years ago," Vikramadithya said.
"The main challenge a few years ago was range anxiety and infrastructure etc, but today people aren't able to buy electric cars simply because of lack of options. So we'd be very keen to take this up, we think there's a great opportunity ahead of us, and we'll be making that investment," he added.
Investing huge amounts of money on a technology that has neither matured nor has the market demand to back it right now, sounds dangerous. Added to that is the uncertainty of how long lithium ion battery technology would remain relevant before some other better technology upstages it. “Yet it is worth the risk,” he said.
However, he believes in the possibility of government subsidy for the industry under the PLI scheme and hopes market demand to increase with a lot of the OEMs working on a number of new platform launches in the next couple of years.
"No new technology will survive like lead acid battery which already has a 100-year run and still goes strong. Within a couple of decades lithium is challenged. But right now, it is the most commercially viable technology. I don't think in five or 10 years something else will supplant it. New technologies will come to coexist with lithium. But we are aware that we will have to keep up with it and get used to much shorter technology cycles," he said.
We feel that the industry will grow at least during this decade. In this growth, we'll be seeing some disruption in the two-wheeler segment, in the automotive space. There will be strong growth till 2030, then there will be some factoring and then tapering down.
Lead acid battery business
At the same time, the company is not losing sight of its core lead acid battery business which remains strong and is still growing. Purely on the back of this, the firm, which clocked revenues of INR 7,150 crore and a profit of INR 647 crore in fiscal 2021, is expecting a 14%-15% growth in the next five years when it hopes to register a top line of USD 2 billion.
"In India, we've grown ahead of the market and established ourselves as one of the local market leaders. But we also have to sustain our growth and so we are looking to expand internationally. Right now we have significant exports, but to really pick up the international operations, we'll be looking at having a local presence in countries that will give us access to new areas," Harshavardhana said.
"We're also actively exploring inorganic means of doing this. The global lead acid industry is worth around USD 50 billion and India is probably 15% of that. So we definitely see a lot of headroom to grow internationally," he said.
From the outside, the onset of electrification in mobility may look like a death knell for the lead acid battery industry but Harshavardhana feels there will be still demand for it at least till the end of this decade.
"We feel that the industry will grow at least during this decade. In this growth, we'll be seeing some disruption in the two-wheeler segment, in the automotive space. There will be strong growth till 2030, then there will be some factoring and then tapering down. We will be closely tracking the technology curve to make sure that any investment we make or any acquisition we go for, give us full payback and yield good returns for us in this window of opportunity," Harshavardhana said.
This in turn sits perfectly with Vikramadithya and his future technology division. For the next few years, it would be the lead acid business that will bring in the cash to be spent on the lithium ion segment before it takes off on its own in the latter half of this decade.
"When it comes to the kind of per unit spend on lithium, it will be significantly higher than what we're used to in lead acid. But we are confident on two factors. One, our lead acid battery business will continue to grow and outperform so we have a very good financial backing to the company," Vikramadithya said. "And the second point is lithium--the billion dollar investment, where we don't require all of that money upfront. It's going to be spread over 5-8 years."
Investment in future mobility
Along the way, the company also wants to turn an investor by picking up stakes in firms in the future mobility domain. On Monday, it made its first move by investing USD 5 million (INR 37 crore) in battery and deep tech startup Log 9 picking up 11.36% stake in the process.
"The investment in Log 9 is complementary to our future plans for lithium products and solutions. We would similarly be actively looking at opportunities for investments in the startup ecosystem, because that's where an existing action is happening in terms of disruptive technologies," Vijayanand said.
"There will be some amount of investment that will go into creating that kind of technology access, though we have not quantified that but we are open to look at similar opportunities in and outside India. We are a debt free company and there is enough opportunity to raise funds through internal accruals or by leveraging our balance sheet," he said.
Technology transition can be a painful experience for companies but like the animated turtle from its popular adverts in the 90s said, Amara Raja is geared up for the long haul.
