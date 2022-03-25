What's new

Amar Bil Maroof - Wrong Translation

Imran Khan has started to change the translation of Quran e Paak.

‘Amar Bil Maroof’ rally​

The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given the title of ‘Amar Bil Maroof’ or ‘Standing with Righteousness’ to the public rally.

During his media interaction, Khan said: “I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message - that we are not with evil, we are against it.”

Below is link to the news report

gulfnews.com

Imran Khan promises big ‘surprise’ in Sunday’s ‘Amar Bil Maroof’ rally

Says resignation out of question; vows to go down fighting against ‘gang of thieves’
gulfnews.com gulfnews.com

The correct translations is this:

Amr bil Ma’roof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar is a popular Qur’anic phrase which means ‘Enjoining the Ma’roof and forbidding the Munkar‘.​


Source and details are here:
yassarnalquran.wordpress.com

Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar

Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar is an important aspect of Islam. It is in fact the rai·son d’être of the Muslim Ummah. Either you do it and give meaning to your existence, or you do…
yassarnalquran.wordpress.com yassarnalquran.wordpress.com
 
This verse is also in sirah luqman when hazart luqman a.s tell his son rightous deeds to do and its a guidline for all human beings.
Screenshot_20220325-171611_Chrome.jpg
 

