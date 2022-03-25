Amar Bil Maroof - Wrong Translation

Imran Khan has started to change the translation of Quran e Paak.
During his media interaction, Khan said: “I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message - that we are not with evil, we are against it.”
The correct translations is this:
‘Amar Bil Maroof’ rallyThe ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given the title of ‘Amar Bil Maroof’ or ‘Standing with Righteousness’ to the public rally.
Imran Khan promises big ‘surprise’ in Sunday’s ‘Amar Bil Maroof’ rally
Says resignation out of question; vows to go down fighting against ‘gang of thieves’
Amr bil Ma’roof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar is a popular Qur’anic phrase which means ‘Enjoining the Ma’roof and forbidding the Munkar‘.
Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar
Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar is an important aspect of Islam. It is in fact the rai·son d’être of the Muslim Ummah. Either you do it and give meaning to your existence, or you do…
