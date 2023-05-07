What's new

Aman Ka Tamasha

Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
1,059
3
1,454
Country
India
Location
India
Just as the title suggests, this thread is intended as a thought experiment, a show of sorts. The forums full of discussion on how we can and would destroy each other, and quite frankly after the initial entertainment it tends to get tedious and repetitive.

This thought experiment posits that despite the acrimony between us, what if the material trade between us was decoupled or unaffected by the militant shenanigans from both sides. To put it simply I would like members to help postulate the realities that would be in effect and their subsequent consequences on demographics on both sides.

By no means is it a friendship building exercise as I would like to avoid coupling one issue with the other. A Trade war scenario between us instead of a military war scenario if you will. For the purpose of this discussion trade war could be summed as " What would it look if traders/producers/exporters on both sides acted only in self-interest while staying within the bounds of the law/terms/agreements between us and the flow of trade between us was dictated by only market forces"

A Laymans Example, Pakistan possesses one of the best quality cottons in the world. With quality comes a premium asking price, and for a Pakistani linen exporter, he has advantageous access to markets in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Asean nations. The logistical advantage that a free flow of land trade in the immediate neighbourhood offers cannot be matched by naval logistical lines. In effect Pakistani exporters could produce higher volumes with the same capacity as the need for storage would be redundant. You ship as you produce. With this region expected to see economic growth for the next foreseeable future, it translates to a maturing market with consumers ready to pay for a premium product right next door. The rail lines between us that have existed as a symbolic cord joining us can be utilized as an artery, transporting goods back and forth.

Heck I'm sure if you guys can convince a minority over here that consuming Himalayan Pink salt is good for health, I'd wager the market share would be in millions. You guys see dumb Indians consuming cow pee and dung and everything that has a Patanjali on it, I see gullible consumers ready to pay for products they think will benefit you. As long as there is no maliciousness or thuggery involved why not encash this economic dividend for businesses. What better way to get one over the Indians and get paid for it too.

As always, the views are mine, probably naive and definitely stupid, but gives an impetus to this thought discussion, I hope I have managed to do it some justice.

I'm sure members here would point out the futility of such an exercise given that the hardliners on both sides have entrenched themselves into a position of no trade unless political matters are sorted out first. OfCourse that would be the current wisdom prevalent and having it stated again and again does not serve the purpose of the thread. Hence the Thought experiment.

@Joe Shearer
@PDF
I am unaware of members that would be interested in such an exercise, can you tag them to see if they're interested.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
26,860
162
44,066
Country
India
Location
India
Krptonite said:
Just as the title suggests, this thread is intended as a thought experiment, a show of sorts. The forums full of discussion on how we can and would destroy each other, and quite frankly after the initial entertainment it tends to get tedious and repetitive.

This thought experiment posits that despite the acrimony between us, what if the material trade between us was decoupled or unaffected by the militant shenanigans from both sides. To put it simply I would like members to help postulate the realities that would be in effect and their subsequent consequences on demographics on both sides.

By no means is it a friendship building exercise as I would like to avoid coupling one issue with the other. A Trade war scenario between us instead of a military war scenario if you will. For the purpose of this discussion trade war could be summed as " What would it look if traders/producers/exporters on both sides acted only in self-interest while staying within the bounds of the law/terms/agreements between us and the flow of trade between us was dictated by only market forces"

A Laymans Example, Pakistan possesses one of the best quality cottons in the world. With quality comes a premium asking price, and for a Pakistani linen exporter, he has advantageous access to markets in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Asean nations. The logistical advantage that a free flow of land trade in the immediate neighbourhood offers cannot be matched by naval logistical lines. In effect Pakistani exporters could produce higher volumes with the same capacity as the need for storage would be redundant. You ship as you produce. With this region expected to see economic growth for the next foreseeable future, it translates to a maturing market with consumers ready to pay for a premium product right next door. The rail lines between us that have existed as a symbolic cord joining us can be utilized as an artery, transporting goods back and forth.

Heck I'm sure if you guys can convince a minority over here that consuming Himalayan Pink salt is good for health, I'd wager the market share would be in millions. You guys see dumb Indians consuming cow pee and dung and everything that has a Patanjali on it, I see gullible consumers ready to pay for products they think will benefit you. As long as there is no maliciousness or thuggery involved why not encash this economic dividend for businesses. What better way to get one over the Indians and get paid for it too.

As always, the views are mine, probably naive and definitely stupid, but gives an impetus to this thought discussion, I hope I have managed to do it some justice.

I'm sure members here would point out the futility of such an exercise given that the hardliners on both sides have entrenched themselves into a position of no trade unless political matters are sorted out first. OfCourse that would be the current wisdom prevalent and having it stated again and again does not serve the purpose of the thread. Hence the Thought experiment.

@Joe Shearer
@PDF
I am unaware of members that would be interested in such an exercise, can you tag them to see if they're interested.
Click to expand...
@M. Sarmad
@brational
@Chute

Maula Jatt said:
I hate India and Indians and everything your country represents against my people,my country, its like asking jews to suck upto nazis - it wont fly

please stop wasting our time with such threads
Click to expand...
Yes, we know. We have our hyper-patriots too, sitting abroad and willing to fight to the last resident Indian.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
1,059
3
1,454
Country
India
Location
India
Maula Jatt said:
I hate India and Indians and everything your country represents against my people,my country, its like asking jews to suck upto nazis - it wont fly

please stop wasting our time with such threads
Click to expand...
Fair enough, you hate us and cannot conceive of a scenario where trade is possible. I'm not considering the political aspect of it in this thread, if you'd have given my post a read, you'd see this is intended to be a thought experiment. This is not intended to be a big kumbaya for all, so rest assured.

Having said that What if Trade was war though?

Like if there was a possibility a Pakistani exporter could benefit himself, his nation and get the Indians to pay to do it, would that not be a double whammy. Getting your enemy to pay for your prosperity.
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
280
-3
295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Joe Shearer said:
@M. Sarmad
@brational
@Chute


Yes, we know. We have our hyper-patriots too, sitting abroad and willing to fight to the last resident Indian.
Click to expand...
You don't understand

I'm willing to die and have my people disappear from the face of the world as long as India gets nuked to oblivion in ww3

We Pakistanis have this suicidal impulse in us that isn't found in any Indian.

If Sun Tzu was alive, he would warn you Indians to give Kashmir to Pakistan and back off

Fear a nation that has nothing to lose
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
280
-3
295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Krptonite said:
Fair enough, you hate us and cannot conceive of a scenario where trade is possible. I'm not considering the political aspect of it in this thread, if you'd have given my post a read, you'd see this is intended to be a thought experiment. This is not intended to be a big kumbaya for all, so rest assured.

Having said that What if Trade was war though?

Like if there was a possibility a Pakistani exporter could benefit himself, his nation and get the Indians to pay to do it, would that not be a double whammy. Getting your enemy to pay for your prosperity.
Click to expand...
Our message is still the same

Submit to Islam and be safe. Or agree to the payment of the Jizya (tax), and you and your people will be under our protection, else you will have only yourself to blame for the consequences, for I bring the men who desire death as ardently as you desire life.

Khalid Ibn Al-Walid
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
280
-3
295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
Forget about it Enndian
Click to expand...

Imagine thinking Pakistanis and Indians are similar or that there can be any peace between us

SKMBT_C20322033114190-scaled.jpg

170px-Mohammad_Ali_Jinnah,_1910.jpg


VS

4608df9539fad4813604dd57b724ee42.jpg
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,918
2
23,585
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Eskander said:
Our message is still the same

Submit to Islam and be safe. Or agree to the payment of the Jizya (tax), and you and your people will be under our protection, else you will have only yourself to blame for the consequences, for I bring the men who desire death as ardently as you desire life.

Khalid Ibn Al-Walid
Click to expand...

Did The Almighty authorise anyone, in any scripture, to go after other nations wealth and sovereignty if they fail to submit to an Arab or any sort of imperialism ?

Khalid bin Waheed or any other man cannot overrule "No compulsion in the established order"
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
4,299
5
5,816
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maula Jatt said:
I hate India and Indians and everything your country represents against my people,my country, its like asking jews to suck upto nazis - it wont fly
Click to expand...
Calm down. We are not victims. We're their equals. Have some self respect.

Joe Shearer said:
Yes, we know. We have our hyper-patriots too, sitting abroad and willing to fight to the last resident Indian.
Click to expand...
FWIW, resident ones are just as hyper-patriotic, for the most part. :lol:
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
280
-3
295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mentee said:
Did The Almighty authorise anyone, in any scripture, to go after other nations wealth and sovereignty if they fail to submit to an Arab or any sort of imperialism ?

Khalid bin Waheed or any other man cannot overrule "No compulsion in the established order"
Click to expand...
Are you gonna teach the Quran to Khalid ibn Walid ?

"There is no compulsion in religion" means we won't force anyone to accept Islam at gun point. But it doesn't mean we won't humiliate those who refuse to accept Islam.

What counts as Humiliation ?

Their land will be under Muslim control and we will establish Islam all over the world. Islam does support imperialism for it's own sake, not for the sake of Arabs or non-Arabs. They will pay Jizya to receive our protection.

Who told you Islam prohibits offensive warfare ? It doesn't. The Rashidun and Ummayad Caliphate did enagage in offensive warfare. It's 100% allowed for the supremacy of Islam.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,918
2
23,585
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Eskander said:
Are you gonna teach the Quran to Khalid ibn Walid ?
Click to expand...

Are you?


Eskander said:
What counts as Humiliation ?

Their land will be under Muslim control and we will establish Islam all over the world. Islam does support imperialism for it's own sake, not for the sake of Arabs or non-Arabs. They will pay Jizya to receive our protection
Click to expand...

yes plz go ahead and earn another "Islamic" meme like star and crescent .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R2D2
Non Aligned Movement (NAM)
2
Replies
23
Views
938
nahtanbob
N
Edevelop
Pakistan and Turkey’s trade in goods agreement comes into effect, boosting bilateral trade
Replies
5
Views
161
SoulSpokesman
S
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales
Replies
4
Views
240
tman786
T
HAIDER
Pakistan urges US to restore military financing, sales
2 3
Replies
30
Views
831
brational
brational
Cheepek
China hopes Pakistan political forces will uphold stability
Replies
3
Views
69
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom