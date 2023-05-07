Aman Ka Tamasha

Just as the title suggests, this thread is intended as a thought experiment, a show of sorts. The forums full of discussion on how we can and would destroy each other, and quite frankly after the initial entertainment it tends to get tedious and repetitive.This thought experiment posits that despite the acrimony between us, what if the material trade between us was decoupled or unaffected by the militant shenanigans from both sides. To put it simply I would like members to help postulate the realities that would be in effect and their subsequent consequences on demographics on both sides.By no means is it a friendship building exercise as I would like to avoid coupling one issue with the other. A Trade war scenario between us instead of a military war scenario if you will. For the purpose of this discussion trade war could be summed as " What would it look if traders/producers/exporters on both sides acted only in self-interest while staying within the bounds of the law/terms/agreements between us and the flow of trade between us was dictated by only market forces"A Laymans Example, Pakistan possesses one of the best quality cottons in the world. With quality comes a premium asking price, and for a Pakistani linen exporter, he has advantageous access to markets in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Asean nations. The logistical advantage that a free flow of land trade in the immediate neighbourhood offers cannot be matched by naval logistical lines. In effect Pakistani exporters could produce higher volumes with the same capacity as the need for storage would be redundant. You ship as you produce. With this region expected to see economic growth for the next foreseeable future, it translates to a maturing market with consumers ready to pay for a premium product right next door. The rail lines between us that have existed as a symbolic cord joining us can be utilized as an artery, transporting goods back and forth.Heck I'm sure if you guys can convince a minority over here that consuming Himalayan Pink salt is good for health, I'd wager the market share would be in millions. You guys see dumb Indians consuming cow pee and dung and everything that has a Patanjali on it, I see gullible consumers ready to pay for products they think will benefit you. As long as there is no maliciousness or thuggery involved why not encash this economic dividend for businesses. What better way to get one over the Indians and get paid for it too.As always, the views are mine, probably naive and definitely stupid, but gives an impetus to this thought discussion, I hope I have managed to do it some justice.I'm sure members here would point out the futility of such an exercise given that the hardliners on both sides have entrenched themselves into a position of no trade unless political matters are sorted out first. OfCourse that would be the current wisdom prevalent and having it stated again and again does not serve the purpose of the thread. Hence the Thought experiment.I am unaware of members that would be interested in such an exercise, can you tag them to see if they're interested.