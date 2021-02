nahtanbob said: what is the point of cheating ?? the students are cheating themselves of their own futures Click to expand...

Retired Troll said: I want to ask PDF Pakistanis what do they make of the continued insistence of the Pakistani government towards peace with India while India imposes terrorism as means of foreign policy to extend her hegemonic designs in the region.



Road to Peace goes through Kashmir and not through TAPI and IPI. Click to expand...

RIWWIR said: Yes. The possibility is there. Once India would be able to substantially subdue and subjugate Pakistan. All depends upon the rate of decline of Pakistan, particularly on 1) economic front and 2) the gravity of internal dissensions. This is what India is trying, since 1947; but since about 10 years, this attack from India has become truly hybrid and multidimensional. Click to expand...

It is a soft, defensive and thoughtless strategy that is bound to bring great pain.Nobody minds peace. In fact, I would imagine everybody wants peace and thriving trade.The problem is our lack of leverage in the relationship and India's increasingly audacious and more offensive stance both via its proxies (TTP/BLA and the like) and its own military.Finally, the fact that this region is going to be split pretty clearly on pro-China VS containing-China grounds, NATO states and their media machines will give India a "get out of jail free" card repeatedly. We can kid ourselves all we want --- we can cry to the UN with dossiers filled with proof of Indian meddling in Balochistan, we can highlight the plight of Kashmiris living under illegal Indian occupation --- nobody else is going to come do our job for us. We have to be strong enough to introduce consequences on and raise the cost for R&AW officers/Indian policy hawks. Without any negative incentives, we're just inviting more trouble. It is a senseless strategy bordering on utter lunacy.