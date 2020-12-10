What's new

Featured Aman February 2021 Multinational exercises off the coast of Karachi

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet will take part in the international exercise AMAN 2021 in the Pakistani port of Karachi. Representatives of more than 30 countries have confirmed their participation in it, about ten of which use their own ship composition.
Among them, in particular, representatives of the United States Navy, the Royal Navy of Great Britain, the Chinese Navy, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces, the Turkish Navy, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, as well as the Royal Malaysian Navy. Ships of the Russian and NATO naval forces will take part in a joint exercise for the first time since the Bold Monarch 2011 exercise, held off the coast of Spain.
The goal of the AMAN 2021 exercise is to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the participating countries in the interests of security and stability at sea, as well as the exchange of experience between naval sailors in countering the threats of sea piracy in areas of intensive shipping.
Inviting the Russian Navy has great historical significance. One of the main objectives of the British empire pushing the Raj into modern Pakistan/Afghanistan was to prevent the Russian Empire from getting access to a warm water port via Central Asia centuries ago. During the cold war Pakistan allied with USA...again blocking and containing USSR. A centuries old Anglo-American strategic initiative against Russia has been cast aside.
 
Ahmet Pasha said:
What do I need to do if I'd like to introduce Dacia cars and Tatra/Kamaz trucks in the Pakistani market?

I think Dacias especially are geared towards economy and affordability and will sell very well in Pakistan. At least better than Chinese knock offs.

Any advice? I've never dabbled in entrepreneurship.
Click to expand...
Stay away from Dacia, F***in french . btw what does that have to do with the topic?
 
Black.Mamba said:
Stay away from Dacia, F***in french . btw what does that have to do with the topic? :azn:
Click to expand...
I wanted to open a separate thread. But my threads are usually censored by Iron brother worshippers.



Black.Mamba said:
Stay away from Dacia, F***in french . btw what does that have to do with the topic? :azn:
Click to expand...
I see I always thought Dacia was Russian. Anyways I'll delete off topic posts.
 
Not many nations can get rivals like Malaysia/Indonesia, US/Russia and China/Japan to join hands in military exercises. Says a lot about Pakistan's diplomatic abilities. "Isolation" really hurting a country......but not Pakistan.....
 
Dacia is Romanian, not French car. They are best budget car, I believe they have great potentials in Pakistan or even in BD. I think you can do wonder bro.
 
I think you need to have some good contacts in Pakistan who are in the automobile industry. You can link up between Dacia and them. Dacia is even available on Facebook. I messaged them once on Dacia UK fb page and got response pretty quick. All you need some good contact and maybe you can start something big from there. I was thinking the same but my native county in BD I don't have much contacts , and I'm not bothered anymore since the government is worse than anything.
 
