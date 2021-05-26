Am I mentally ill?

Whitefalcon90
Jun 12, 2017
All day every minute I can't stop thinking about fighting in the cause of Allah. It's making me go crazy. Is it my mental illness(I am actually mentally ill I think they call it schizzoaffective disorder) or Allah is wanting me to fight in his cause?
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
فَلْيُقٰتِلْ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ الَّذِينَ يَشْرُونَ الْحَيٰوةَ الدُّنْيَا بِالْأَاخِرَةِ ۚ وَمَنْ يُقٰتِلْ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَيُقْتَلْ أَوْ يَغْلِبْ فَسَوْفَ نُؤْتِيهِ أَجْرًا عَظِيمًا
"So let those fight in the cause of Allah who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter. And he who fights in the cause of Allah and is killed or achieves victory - We will bestow upon him a great reward."
(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 74)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah is asking to fight in his cause.
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَمَا لَكُمْ لَا تُقٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ وَالْمُسْتَضْعَفِينَ مِنَ الرِّجَالِ وَالنِّسَآءِ وَالْوِلْدٰنِ الَّذِينَ يَقُولُونَ رَبَّنَآ أَخْرِجْنَا مِنْ هٰذِهِ الْقَرْيَةِ الظَّالِمِ أَهْلُهَا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِنْ لَّدُنْكَ وَلِيًّا وَاجْعَل لَّنَا مِنْ لَّدُنْكَ نَصِيرًا
"And what is [the matter] with you that you fight not in the cause of Allah and [for] the oppressed among men, women, and children who say, "Our Lord, take us out of this city of oppressive people and appoint for us from Yourself a protector and appoint for us from Yourself a helper?""
(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 75)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Very next verse He is telling me what is the matter with me that I don't fight in his cause.
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا يُقٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ ۖ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا يُقٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ الطّٰغُوتِ فَقٰتِلُوٓا أَوْلِيَآءَ الشَّيْطٰنِ ۖ إِنَّ كَيْدَ الشَّيْطٰنِ كَانَ ضَعِيفًا
"Those who believe fight in the cause of Allah, and those who disbelieve fight in the cause of Taghut. So fight against the allies of Satan. Indeed, the plot of Satan has ever been weak."
(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 76)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
تَنْزِيلٌ مِّنْ رَّبِّ الْعٰلَمِينَ
"[It is] a revelation from the Lord of the worlds."
(QS. Al-Waaqia 56: Verse 80)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
أُولٰٓئِكَ الَّذِينَ هَدَى اللَّهُ ۖ فَبِهُدٰىهُمُ اقْتَدِهْ ۗ قُل لَّآ أَسْئَلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ أَجْرًا ۖ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٰى لِلْعٰلَمِينَ
"Those are the ones whom Allah has guided, so from their guidance take an example. Say, "I ask of you for this message no payment. It is not but a reminder for the worlds.""
(QS. Al-An'aam 6: Verse 90)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
يٰٓأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا ادْخُلُوا فِى السِّلْمِ كَآفَّةً وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا خُطُوٰتِ الشَّيْطٰنِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّ مُّبِينٌ
"O you who have believed, enter into Islam completely [and perfectly] and do not follow the footsteps of Satan. Indeed, he is to you a clear enemy."
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 208)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Satan is Man's enemy.
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَلَأُضِلَّنَّهُمْ وَلَأُمَنِّيَنَّهُمْ وَلَءَامُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُبَتِّكُنَّ ءَاذَانَ الْأَنْعٰمِ وَلَءَامُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُغَيِّرُنَّ خَلْقَ اللَّهِ ۚ وَمَنْ يَتَّخِذِ الشَّيْطٰنَ وَلِيًّا مِّنْ دُونِ اللَّهِ فَقَدْ خَسِرَ خُسْرَانًا مُّبِينًا
"And I will mislead them, and I will arouse in them [sinful] desires, and I will command them so they will slit the ears of cattle, and I will command them so they will change the creation of Allah." And whoever takes Satan as an ally instead of Allah has certainly sustained a clear loss."
(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 119)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
يٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ لَا يَفْتِنَنَّكُمُ الشَّيْطٰنُ كَمَآ أَخْرَجَ أَبَوَيْكُمْ مِّنَ الْجَنَّةِ يَنْزِعُ عَنْهُمَا لِبَاسَهُمَا لِيُرِيَهُمَا سَوْءٰتِهِمَآ ۗ إِنَّهُۥ يَرٰىكُمْ هُوَ وَقَبِيلُهُۥ مِنْ حَيْثُ لَا تَرَوْنَهُمْ ۗ إِنَّا جَعَلْنَا الشَّيٰطِينَ أَوْلِيَآءَ لِلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ
"O children of Adam, let not Satan tempt you as he removed your parents from Paradise, stripping them of their clothing to show them their private parts. Indeed, he sees you, he and his tribe, from where you do not see them. Indeed, We have made the devils allies to those who do not believe."
(QS. Al-A'raaf 7: Verse 27)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
قَالَ يٰبُنَىَّ لَا تَقْصُصْ رُءْيَاكَ عَلٰىٓ إِخْوَتِكَ فَيَكِيدُوا لَكَ كَيْدًا ۖ إِنَّ الشَّيْطٰنَ لِلْإِنْسٰنِ عَدُوٌّ مُّبِينٌ
"He said, "O my son, do not relate your vision to your brothers or they will contrive against you a plan. Indeed Satan, to man, is a manifest enemy."
(QS. Yusuf 12: Verse 5)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَقَالَ الشَّيْطٰنُ لَمَّا قُضِىَ الْأَمْرُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ وَعَدَكُمْ وَعْدَ الْحَقِّ وَوَعَدتُّكُمْ فَأَخْلَفْتُكُمْ ۖ وَمَا كَانَ لِىَ عَلَيْكُمْ مِّنْ سُلْطٰنٍ إِلَّآ أَنْ دَعَوْتُكُمْ فَاسْتَجَبْتُمْ لِى ۖ فَلَا تَلُومُونِى وَلُومُوٓا أَنْفُسَكُم ۖ مَّآ أَنَا۠ بِمُصْرِخِكُمْ وَمَآ أَنْتُمْ بِمُصْرِخِىَّ ۖ إِنِّى كَفَرْتُ بِمَآ أَشْرَكْتُمُونِ مِنْ قَبْلُ ۗ إِنَّ الظّٰلِمِينَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ
"And Satan will say when the matter has been concluded, "Indeed, Allah had promised you the promise of truth. And I promised you, but I betrayed you. But I had no authority over you except that I invited you, and you responded to me. So do not blame me; but blame yourselves. I cannot be called to your aid, nor can you be called to my aid. Indeed, I deny your association of me [with Allah] before. Indeed, for the wrongdoers is a painful punishment.""
(QS. Ibrahim 14: Verse 22)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا مِنْ قَبْلِكَ مِنْ رَّسُولٍ وَلَا نَبِىٍّ إِلَّآ إِذَا تَمَنّٰىٓ أَلْقَى الشَّيْطٰنُ فِىٓ أُمْنِيَّتِهِۦ فَيَنْسَخُ اللَّهُ مَا يُلْقِى الشَّيْطٰنُ ثُمَّ يُحْكِمُ اللَّهُ ءَايٰتِهِۦ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلِيمٌ حَكِيمٌ
"And We did not send before you any messenger or prophet except that when he spoke [or recited], Satan threw into it [some misunderstanding]. But Allah abolishes that which Satan throws in; then Allah makes precise His verses. And Allah is Knowing and Wise."
(QS. Al-Hajj 22: Verse 52)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
يٰٓأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا لَا تَتَّبِعُوا خُطُوٰتِ الشَّيْطٰنِ ۚ وَمَنْ يَتَّبِعْ خُطُوٰتِ الشَّيْطٰنِ فَإِنَّهُۥ يَأْمُرُ بِالْفَحْشَآءِ وَالْمُنْكَرِ ۚ وَلَوْلَا فَضْلُ اللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَتُهُۥ مَا زَكٰى مِنْكُمْ مِّنْ أَحَدٍ أَبَدًا وَلٰكِنَّ اللَّهَ يُزَكِّى مَنْ يَشَآءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ
"O you who have believed, do not follow the footsteps of Satan. And whoever follows the footsteps of Satan - indeed, he enjoins immorality and wrongdoing. And if not for the favor of Allah upon you and His mercy, not one of you would have been pure, ever, but Allah purifies whom He wills, and Allah is Hearing and Knowing."
(QS. An-Noor 24: Verse 21)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
إِنَّ الشَّيْطٰنَ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّ فَاتَّخِذُوهُ عَدُوًّا ۚ إِنَّمَا يَدْعُوا حِزْبَهُۥ لِيَكُونُوا مِنْ أَصْحٰبِ السَّعِيرِ
"Indeed, Satan is an enemy to you; so take him as an enemy. He only invites his party to be among the companions of the Blaze."
(QS. Faatir 35: Verse 6)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
كَمَثَلِ الشَّيْطٰنِ إِذْ قَالَ لِلْإِنْسٰنِ اكْفُرْ فَلَمَّا كَفَرَ قَالَ إِنِّى بَرِىٓءٌ مِّنْكَ إِنِّىٓ أَخَافُ اللَّهَ رَبَّ الْعٰلَمِينَ
"[The hypocrites are] like the example of Satan when he says to man, "Disbelieve." But when he disbelieves, he says, "Indeed, I am disassociated from you. Indeed, I fear Allah, Lord of the worlds.""
(QS. Al-Hashr 59: Verse 16)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا اللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَآ ءَايَةٌ ۗ كَذٰلِكَ قَالَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ مِّثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۘ تَشٰبَهَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ ۗ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا الْأَايٰتِ لِقَوْمٍ يُوقِنُونَ
"Those who do not know say, "Why does Allah not speak to us or there come to us a sign?" Thus spoke those before them like their words. Their hearts resemble each other. We have shown clearly the signs to a people who are certain [in faith]."
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 118)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلٰٓئِكَةِ إِنِّى جَاعِلٌ فِى الْأَرْضِ خَلِيفَةً ۖ قَالُوٓا أَتَجْعَلُ فِيهَا مَنْ يُفْسِدُ فِيهَا وَيَسْفِكُ الدِّمَآءَ وَنَحْنُ نُسَبِّحُ بِحَمْدِكَ وَنُقَدِّسُ لَكَ ۖ قَالَ إِنِّىٓ أَعْلَمُ مَا لَا تَعْلَمُونَ
"And [mention, O Muhammad], when your Lord said to the angels, "Indeed, I will make upon the earth a successive authority." They said, "Will You place upon it one who causes corruption therein and sheds blood, while we declare Your praise and sanctify You?" Allah said, "Indeed, I know that which you do not know.""
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 30)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
قُلْنَا اهْبِطُوا مِنْهَا جَمِيعًا ۖ فَإِمَّا يَأْتِيَنَّكُمْ مِّنِّى هُدًى فَمَنْ تَبِعَ هُدَاىَ فَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ
"We said, "Go down from it, all of you. And when guidance comes to you from Me, whoever follows My guidance - there will be no fear concerning them, nor will they grieve."
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 38)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
My lord how can I fight in your cause when I'm mentally handicapped. Is this a trial, why would you give this task to a sinning man. You created this earth to be ruled by a man your viceroy but the Satan is currently ruling it. How can I let this happen while I'm walking on this earth. My lord guide me I need you to teach me wisdom and i need your guidance. Please do not let me be of those who believed and then Satan deviated them from the straight path.
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
يٰٓأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا لَا تَكُونُوا كَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا وَقَالُوا لِإِخْوٰنِهِمْ إِذَا ضَرَبُوا فِى الْأَرْضِ أَوْ كَانُوا غُزًّى لَّوْ كَانُوا عِنْدَنَا مَا مَاتُوا وَمَا قُتِلُوا لِيَجْعَلَ اللَّهُ ذٰلِكَ حَسْرَةً فِى قُلُوبِهِمْ ۗ وَاللَّهُ يُحْىِۦ وَيُمِيتُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ
"O you who have believed, do not be like those who disbelieved and said about their brothers when they traveled through the land or went out to fight, "If they had been with us, they would not have died or have been killed," so Allah makes that [misconception] a regret within their hearts. And it is Allah who gives life and causes death, and Allah is Seeing of what you do."
(QS. Aal-i-Imraan 3: Verse 156)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَلِيَعْلَمَ الَّذِينَ نَافَقُوا ۚ وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ تَعَالَوْا قٰتِلُوا فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ أَوِ ادْفَعُوا ۖ قَالُوا لَوْ نَعْلَمُ قِتَالًا لَّاتَّبَعْنٰكُمْ ۗ هُمْ لِلْكُفْرِ يَوْمَئِذٍ أَقْرَبُ مِنْهُمْ لِلْإِيمٰنِ ۚ يَقُولُونَ بِأَفْوٰهِهِمْ مَّا لَيْسَ فِى قُلُوبِهِمْ ۗ وَاللَّهُ أَعْلَمُ بِمَا يَكْتُمُونَ
"And that He might make evident those who are hypocrites. For it was said to them, "Come, fight in the way of Allah or [at least] defend." They said, "If we had known [there would be] fighting, we would have followed you." They were nearer to disbelief that day than to faith, saying with their mouths what was not in their hearts. And Allah is most Knowing of what they conceal -"
(QS. Aal-i-Imraan 3: Verse 167)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
فَقٰتِلْ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ لَا تُكَلَّفُ إِلَّا نَفْسَكَ ۚ وَحَرِّضِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۖ عَسَى اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُفَّ بَأْسَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا ۚ وَاللَّهُ أَشَدُّ بَأْسًا وَأَشَدُّ تَنْكِيلًا
"So fight, [O Muhammad], in the cause of Allah; you are not held responsible except for yourself. And encourage the believers [to join you] that perhaps Allah will restrain the [military] might of those who disbelieve. And Allah is greater in might and stronger in [exemplary] punishment."
(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 84)
* Via Qur'an English
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
إِنَّ اللَّهَ اشْتَرٰى مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَنْفُسَهُمْ وَأَمْوٰلَهُمْ بِأَنَّ لَهُمُ الْجَنَّةَ ۚ يُقٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَيَقْتُلُونَ وَيُقْتَلُونَ ۖ وَعْدًا عَلَيْهِ حَقًّا فِى التَّوْرٰىةِ وَالْإِنْجِيلِ وَالْقُرْءَانِ ۚ وَمَنْ أَوْفٰى بِعَهْدِهِۦ مِنَ اللَّهِ ۚ فَاسْتَبْشِرُوا بِبَيْعِكُمُ الَّذِى بَايَعْتُمْ بِهِۦ ۚ وَذٰلِكَ هُوَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ
"Indeed, Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their properties [in exchange] for that they will have Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah, so they kill and are killed. [It is] a true promise [binding] upon Him in the Torah and the Gospel and the Qur'an. And who is truer to his covenant than Allah? So rejoice in your transaction which you have contracted. And it is that which is the great attainment."
(QS. At-Tawba 9: Verse 111)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
يٰٓأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا قٰتِلُوا الَّذِينَ يَلُونَكُمْ مِّنَ الْكُفَّارِ وَلْيَجِدُوا فِيكُمْ غِلْظَةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوٓا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ
"O you who have believed, fight those adjacent to you of the disbelievers and let them find in you harshness. And know that Allah is with the righteous."
(QS. At-Tawba 9: Verse 123)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الَّذِينَ يُقٰتِلُونَ فِى سَبِيلِهِۦ صَفًّا كَأَنَّهُمْ بُنْيٰنٌ مَّرْصُوصٌ
"Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in a row as though they are a [single] structure joined firmly."
(QS. As-Saff 61: Verse 4)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Gentlemen soon InshaAllah I will go to mecca so perhaps I can find some more wisdom there and then if Allah wills I will stand up for the cause of Allah. I will March by myself if I have to in Islamabad spreading Allah's verses and fighting in his cause against those who have clearly taken the Satan as an ally. This world is more corrupted than you guys think.
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
الَّذِينَ يَأْكُلُونَ الرِّبٰوا لَا يَقُومُونَ إِلَّا كَمَا يَقُومُ الَّذِى يَتَخَبَّطُهُ الشَّيْطٰنُ مِنَ الْمَسِّ ۚ ذٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَالُوٓا إِنَّمَا الْبَيْعُ مِثْلُ الرِّبٰوا ۗ وَأَحَلَّ اللَّهُ الْبَيْعَ وَحَرَّمَ الرِّبٰوا ۚ فَمَنْ جَآءَهُۥ مَوْعِظَةٌ مِّنْ رَّبِّهِۦ فَانْتَهٰى فَلَهُۥ مَا سَلَفَ وَأَمْرُهُۥٓ إِلَى اللَّهِ ۖ وَمَنْ عَادَ فَأُولٰٓئِكَ أَصْحٰبُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خٰلِدُونَ
"Those who consume interest cannot stand [on the Day of Resurrection] except as one stands who is being beaten by Satan into insanity. That is because they say, "Trade is [just] like interest." But Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden interest. So whoever has received an admonition from his Lord and desists may have what is past, and his affair rests with Allah. But whoever returns to [dealing in interest or usury] - those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide eternally therein."
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 275)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
وَأَخْذِهِمُ الرِّبٰوا وَقَدْ نُهُوا عَنْهُ وَأَكْلِهِمْ أَمْوٰلَ النَّاسِ بِالْبٰطِلِ ۚ وَأَعْتَدْنَا لِلْكٰفِرِينَ مِنْهُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا
"And [for] their taking of usury while they had been forbidden from it, and their consuming of the people's wealth unjustly. And we have prepared for the disbelievers among them a painful punishment."
(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 161)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
يٰٓأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِىَ مِنَ الرِّبٰوٓا إِنْ كُنْتُمْ مُّؤْمِنِينَ
"O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains [due to you] of interest, if you should be believers."
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 278)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
فَإِنْ لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِّنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِۦ ۖ وَإِنْ تُبْتُمْ فَلَكُمْ رُءُوسُ أَمْوٰلِكُمْ لَا تَظْلِمُونَ وَلَا تُظْلَمُونَ
"And if you do not, then be informed of a war [against you] from Allah and His Messenger. But if you repent, you may have your principal - [thus] you do no wrong, nor are you wronged."
(QS. Al-Baqara 2: Verse 279)
* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:
