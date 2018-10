I have read a few posts on a couple other Pakistan forums where people reported their Drones being seized by the customs and some girl got a call from the agency because a couple of bystanders saw her flying it in her village!

but after researching, some sites say it is perfectly allowed as long as we don't fly near any millitary bases or over crowds.

I saw a couple of drone footage at high altitude also on Youtube and few months back, someone from my village brought a drone from the UK and used it at his cousin's wedding..



I am not sure what to believe tbh. too risky, imagine going to Pakistan and at the Islamabad airport, the customs officer seizes my drone and hands it to his fugly kids(unless of course i pay them a fee... 10k rupees last i checked).

