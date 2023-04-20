Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) is the pride of Arab industries

Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) is the first in the world in aluminum production after China, and the second largest aluminum smelter in the world after China, with an annual production capacity of more than 1.548 million metric tons annually.*** China is exceptional in this field.. Given that China has made very, very great strides in the aluminum sector and therefore no country can be compared with China in this sector..it controls more than half of the global supply., it has become customary in the world that they describe Bahrain with this term >> “the owner of the largest aluminum smelter in the world except for China or after China or out of china"..he company was officially established by an Emiri Decree issued by the Emir of Bahrain, Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, in 1968 AD and began its first operations in 1971 with a production capacity of 120 thousand tons annually.Annual production capacity:1971: 120 thousand tons1992: 450 thousand tons2005: Fifth production line: 860 thousand tonsAnd the last expansion was the largest in 2019: a sixth smelting line of 1.5 million tons annuallyAn unprecedented and chilling achievement attributed to the company.. that in September 2022 , the Bahraini Alba Industrial Company was able to achieve 30 million safe working hours ..which is a historic achievement of its kind attributed to the company's long history and its successive achievements.The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), Shaikh Daij bin Salman Al Khalifa, said: The company exports its products to more than 240 customers from all over the world, including countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America. Without a doubt, the American market is considered a promising market for the company as it is the largest consumer.His Excellency added: Regarding the existence of a future plan to establish the seventh smelting line to increase Alba's production .."It is necessary to think seriously about establishing the seventh smelting line in the future, to keep pace with the increasing demand for aluminum products around the world."In addition to liquid aluminum, the company produces many value-added products such as base mix alloys for remelting (T- and standard alloys, Properzi alloys), rolling dies, and extrusion bars.It houses the Alba 🇧🇭 factory6 fusing lines4 foundries4 Dedicated carbon factories1 coke calcining plant with a production capacity of 550 thousand metric tons annually1 Water desalination plant12 smoke treatment plants1 marine station1 electricity generation plant consisting of 3 power stations with a total annual production capacity of 3,665 MW ISOThe seawater desalination plant was established in Alba in 2001. It uses the heat generated from the calcination process to generate steam to produce 13 million cubic meters annually of potable water.The factory also includes a 13-hectare oasis with more than 15,000 trees and shrubs, a fruit and vegetable garden and an artificial lake..Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) has four carbon plants producing around 550,000 metric tons per annum of anode briquettes. Anode briquettes are mainly produced from calcined coke.Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) has invested hundreds of millions of US dollars to preserve the environment and has earned international praise and recognition for being committed to implementing the highest environmental standards in all departments, divisions, and factories of the company.In 2000, for example, Alba won the Industrial Millennium Award for Environmental Achievement from the United Nations and was invited to participate in the United Nations Global Compact meetings.The company has a major role in the GDP of the Kingdom of Bahrain 🇧🇭15% of the GDPThe company's annual total revenue: $4.9 billionThe seventh line, God willing, is on its way to implementation..with a production capacity of 540 thousand tons annually.When completed, the total production of Aluminum Bahrain will be more than 2 million tons annually.Because currently with the Sixth Line project, the total output is 1.545 million tons annually.Question:Does Bahrain have aluminum stocks to use in that project, or does it import crude and then liquefy it?Answer:Bahrain imports 4 main raw materials; They are:1- Liquid bitumen, 2- Wet petroleum coke, 3- Aluminum fluoride, 4- Alumina,This raw material is known as "aluminum oxide".It converts it into pure raw aluminum, and sells part of it to transformational factories in the local market, and the rest is exported to transformational factories in various countries of the world, including the Gulf countries, Arab and Middle Eastern countries, Asian countries, Europe and America.