Alternatives to hundi?

Hello comrades,
As of recently, a matter of making a transfer from Pakistan to China came across. I believe you guys know about sky high wire fees of Pakistani banks.
Last time I've been involved with a Pakistani company, they referred us to a hundi dealer in China. This time, I was informed that hundi guys were all banned, and now Pakistanis have no alternatives, but to use banks, and their wire transfer.
Does anybody know of viable legal alternatives?
As of recently, a matter of making a transfer from Pakistan to China came across. I believe you guys know about sky high wire fees of Pakistani banks.
Last time I've been involved with a Pakistani company, they referred us to a hundi dealer in China. This time, I was informed that hundi guys were all banned, and now Pakistanis have no alternatives, but to use banks, and their wire transfer.
Does anybody know of viable legal alternatives?