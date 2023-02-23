What's new

Alternative strategy for Pakistan

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
711
-7
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Once a nation has been dragged into debt and is at risk of going into default, consultants and economic hit-men, return, this time with an entirely different carrot — and much bigger stick...

John Perkins Writer of The confessions of the Economic Hitman

Someone rightly said that the enmity of America is dangerous and its friendship is fatal.

The Economic Hitmen in the form of Rothschild & co have their eyes set on Pakistan. With the failure of IMF talks, govt going tp private banks with higher interest rates.

We can also think alternatively of forming a Confederation with Afghanistan and join old Non-Aligned Movement block. or tilt towards Russia and China.

We can get cheap oil and gas from Iran and Russia. We can get wheat from Central Asian countries which are under Russian influence.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Edevelop
Putin views Pakistan as ‘key partner in South Asia’
Replies
0
Views
345
Edevelop
Edevelop
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia after US charges on OPEC
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
epebble
E
Enigma SIG
Bilawal: Engaging Taliban still the ‘best path’ forward
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The Arabian Sea Initiative: A Proposal For Pakistan To Take A Leading Role In The Indian Ocean World
Replies
0
Views
358
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CrazyZ
Pakistan approves deal to import 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Bilal.
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom