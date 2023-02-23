Alternative strategy for Pakistan

Once a nation has been dragged into debt and is at risk of going into default, consultants and economic hit-men, return, this time with an entirely different carrot — and much bigger stick...



John Perkins Writer of The confessions of the Economic Hitman



Someone rightly said that the enmity of America is dangerous and its friendship is fatal.



The Economic Hitmen in the form of Rothschild & co have their eyes set on Pakistan. With the failure of IMF talks, govt going tp private banks with higher interest rates.



We can also think alternatively of forming a Confederation with Afghanistan and join old Non-Aligned Movement block. or tilt towards Russia and China.



We can get cheap oil and gas from Iran and Russia. We can get wheat from Central Asian countries which are under Russian influence.