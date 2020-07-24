“ALTERNATIVE” & CHALLENGE TO SUEZ CANAL....International North-South Transport Corridor

ARMalik said: Looks like Iran's ambassador is high on something. We have April Fool's day tomorrow because Iran thinks they can use Pakistan's EEZ to pass indian ships, and Pakistan won't say anything. April Fools day indeed ! Specially now when Pakistan's EEZ was extended by 50,000 additional Sq kilometres. Click to expand...

Resp sir, exclusive economic zone pertains to a nation's rights over the resources in the zone and it is different from a nations territorial waters.Territorial waters are the same as a nation's territory and enjoys the same benefits and rights as that of land. EEZ as you've mistakenly posted, does not bar any nation from freedom of navigation and its use as a trade route. GoP cannot enforce it's laws except subject to EEZ considerations. As such global shipping lanes traverse through multiple EEZs, unhindered and protected by the laws and rules governing international waters chartered by the UN and ratified by its members including GoP.GoP simply has no locus standi or powers to stop freedom of navigation through those waters unless it pertains to exploitation of resources in those zones.I'd recommend reading about the subject matter before opining about it in a public forum.On topic: Land based routes cannot compete to the volume of trade that a shipping route provides. It is economically unfeasable unless there are more efficient land based systems