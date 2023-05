Altaf Hussain Podcast - Jabba the Hut is back

SaadH said: Rehab under GHQ direction, will make full return to take Karachi back from PTI ghaddars on behalf of GHQ and RAW. Click to expand...

chal bhai ... dobara shru *facepalm*Karachi was never PTI's in the first place, what ever vote they got was with obvious backing and also due to the fact that there was a huge void which was created by MQM due to it's stupidities, it was thought that Mustafa Kamal would be able to fill in the gap but it turned out that he might be an amazing administrator but he is not a good leader (same case with Shahbaz Shariff) so meh !!!now the gap needs to be filled, Karachi has been seeing this since 70s so we are used to being molested by one player or the other :/