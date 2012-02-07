Altaf Hussain - Kidnapper??

A political leader and his party known for taking violence to the next level would find it easy to rape and kill rather than let her go.



I was in Karachi in those days but I have not heard this story before. But there are other ghastly and terrifying stories of MQM terror. One being my close friend abducted from the main door of his home by MQM goons, his knees drilled thru and tortured thoroughly and then dumped in front of Liaquat Hospital.



So I would say rape, murder and then disposing the body would have been an easy way out than let this news go public. However, as you are new, welcome to this forum.