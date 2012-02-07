What's new

Altaf Hussain - Kidnapper??

Feb 7, 2012
Assalam Alaikum, Friends!

I am new to this forum. I know most people here know everything about Pakistani politics. And that is why I am here. I found out recently that Nazia Hassan, Pakistani singer, was abducted and raped by Altaf Hussain in 1991. I tried to search on the internet. But all I find is comments by people on blogs and articles, and not an article on the issue itself. Is there a valid source to confirm this, like a newspaper article? Even an Urdu clipping would do.

And did Nazia really go to the CM to complain? Again please provide a valid source. I would appreciate it.

Regards,
Rozeka
 
May 4, 2011
Assalam Alaikum, Friends!

I am new to this forum. I know most people here know everything about Pakistani politics. And that is why I am here. I found out recently that Nazia Hassan, Pakistani singer, was abducted and raped by Altaf Hussain in 1991. I tried to search on the internet. But all I find is comments by people on blogs and articles, and not an article on the issue itself. Is there a valid source to confirm this, like a newspaper article? Even an Urdu clipping would do.

And did Nazia really go to the CM to complain? Again please provide a valid source. I would appreciate it.

Regards,
Rozeka
wsalam,havent heard of such thing...n plz show some respect nazia hasan's dead.there r 1000 of bad things altaf hussain has done,highlight those....spare the dead plz
 
Feb 7, 2012
wsalam,havent heard of such thing...n plz show some respect nazia hasan's dead.there r 1000 of bad things altaf hussain has done,highlight those....spare the dead plz
I don't think it is disrespectful towards Nazia at all. If a man does sth like this with a woman, it shows him in a bad light and not the woman. In fact, the woman becomes the victim. And Nazia's death does not mean that we should keep our mouths shut and not bring that man to justice.

I was just wondering if this was ever reported in the press.
 
May 4, 2011
I don't think it is disrespectful towards Nazia at all. If a man does sth like this with a woman, it shows him in a bad light and not the woman. In fact, the woman becomes the victim. And Nazia's death does not mean that we should keep our mouths shut and not bring that man to justice.

I was just wondering if this was ever reported in the press.
Well if such a thing had taken place,it wouldve been in media...i dont know where u got this story from.:undecided:
 
Apr 4, 2013
hi guys,
May her soul rest in peace.I am not sure that it was Altaf or not but long ago i read in a news paper that she was kidnapped 3 times from her home by a powerful person.. "minister" and one time the kidnapping time period was even a month.
She was good.
 
Jan 20, 2011
May her soul rest in peace.I am not sure that it was Altaf or not but long ago i read in a news paper that she was kidnapped 3 times from her home by a powerful person.. "minister" and one time the kidnapping time period was even a month.
She was good.
a well known person like nazia hassan esp her being a dual national of UK, you would think she would stay and be raped marry later and die here then fleeing the country?

grow up buddy
 
Jul 28, 2010
A political leader and his party known for taking violence to the next level would find it easy to rape and kill rather than let her go.

I was in Karachi in those days but I have not heard this story before. But there are other ghastly and terrifying stories of MQM terror. One being my close friend abducted from the main door of his home by MQM goons, his knees drilled thru and tortured thoroughly and then dumped in front of Liaquat Hospital.

So I would say rape, murder and then disposing the body would have been an easy way out than let this news go public. However, as you are new, welcome to this forum.
 
Mar 24, 2022
I don't think it is disrespectful towards Nazia at all. If a man does sth like this with a woman, it shows him in a bad light and not the woman. In fact, the woman becomes the victim. And Nazia's death does not mean that we should keep our mouths shut and not bring that man to justice.

I was just wondering if this was ever reported in the press.
Yah true we are not targeting nazia at all we respect her our target is altaf is this news is true I have also heard this from my grandmother .
 

