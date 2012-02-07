Altaf Hussain - Kidnapper??

Assalam Alaikum, Friends!
I am new to this forum. I know most people here know everything about Pakistani politics. And that is why I am here. I found out recently that Nazia Hassan, Pakistani singer, was abducted and raped by Altaf Hussain in 1991. I tried to search on the internet. But all I find is comments by people on blogs and articles, and not an article on the issue itself. Is there a valid source to confirm this, like a newspaper article? Even an Urdu clipping would do.
And did Nazia really go to the CM to complain? Again please provide a valid source. I would appreciate it.
Regards,
Rozeka
