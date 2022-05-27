Altaf Hussain being contacted

Winchester
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 12, 2014
- 4,076
- 6
- Country
-
- Location
-
Before the thread title is changed, we know who has the ultimate authority in this country to decide these things.
It is not some nobody PM who can't even decide on petrol price increase for a month.
A decision has been taken by the current military leadership to join hands with the two dynasties along with Fazalu and now Altaf Hussain. With the media on-board, they hope to control the narrative and ultimately phase out Imran Khan.
Crucial Foreign support will be provided to the military by Daddy America and soon to be Daddy India.