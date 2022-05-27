What's new

Altaf Hussain being contacted

Winchester

Winchester

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530216364404711424

Before the thread title is changed, we know who has the ultimate authority in this country to decide these things.

It is not some nobody PM who can't even decide on petrol price increase for a month.

A decision has been taken by the current military leadership to join hands with the two dynasties along with Fazalu and now Altaf Hussain. With the media on-board, they hope to control the narrative and ultimately phase out Imran Khan.

Crucial Foreign support will be provided to the military by Daddy America and soon to be Daddy India.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Urdu Speaking/Karachiite here.

I can understand why people have problems with AH, many Urdu Speaking share their feelings with fellow Pakistanis w.r.t AH

But problem is since our country is unable to punish bigger fish (Nawaz, Achakzai, Zardari etl), how can country raise a point against minority's leader? on what basis?

AH supporters can say - He is acquitted by London Courts and has all right to take part in Karachi/Urban Sindh/Pakistan politics....

No worries here....This AH would be a different one. His militant wing is dismantled.

United MQM is a necessity for Karachi. AH may end up uniting MQM, who knows.

Every region/province has their own ethnicity based parties, so no one can blame Karachiites for wanting same. We would definitely want our representation among sea of ethnicities.
 
Catalystic

Kya farq perta ha yar, pakistanis can’t afford much once prices rise in hyper inflation
AH b kuch nai ker paiga is dafa, economy bankrupt…..bhatta kon dega
 
While you make some decent points, your conclusion is questionable.

AH is not the direct equivalent of the others. Firstly, his use of political violence remains on another level. The "militant wing" was a literal criminal enterprise which held the city hostage. Second, he operates from a base abroad with the likely direct support and protection of foreign intel. The others (at least when in power) have been Pak-based, and therefore are at least somewhat punishable (e.g., Nawaz was jailed recently).

BTW, your greater point of big fish roaming around freely, even enjoying power, is well taken. But MQM is not the answer. Nor are any ethnic parties (for any province) --- two wrongs don't make a right. This entire bullshit needs to end.
 
EternalMortal

200 (3).gif
 
Oh f-uck off. Altaf is a mass murderer who destroyed Karachi.
 

