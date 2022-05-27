Altaf Hussain being contacted

PaklovesTurkiye said: Urdu Speaking/Karachiite here.



I can understand why people have problems with AH, many Urdu Speaking share their feelings with fellow Pakistanis w.r.t AH



But problem is since our country is unable to punish bigger fish (Nawaz, Achakzai, Zardari etl), how can country raise a point against minority's leader? on what basis?



AH supporters can say - He is acquitted by London Courts and has all right to take part in Karachi/Urban Sindh/Pakistan politics....



No worries here....This AH would be a different one. His militant wing is dismantled.



United MQM is a necessity for Karachi. AH may end up uniting MQM, who knows.



Every region/province has their own ethnicity based parties, so no one can blame Karachiites for wanting same. We would definitely want our representation among sea of ethnicities. Click to expand...

While you make some decent points, your conclusion is questionable.AH is not the direct equivalent of the others. Firstly, his use of political violence remains on another level. The "militant wing" was a literal criminal enterprise which held the city hostage. Second, he operates from a base abroad with the likely direct support and protection of foreign intel. The others (at least when in power) have been Pak-based, and therefore are at least somewhat punishable (e.g., Nawaz was jailed recently).BTW, your greater point of big fish roaming around freely, even enjoying power, is well taken. But MQM is not the answer. Nor are any ethnic parties (for any province) --- two wrongs don't make a right. This entire bullshit needs to end.