Altaf Bhai is coming back, army is going to forgive him after he ask for forgiveness

Off topic, but Altaf bhai is quite a character. Long ago a Pakistani friend shared videos of his where he is singing old songs in a very dramatic fashion. Couldn't stop laughing. It was also quite a shock to me because his image here in Indian press that time was that of a violent mobster.
 
Captain of colonial sepoys of East India Company's B team...

Will be back in no time. Someone has to fill the vacuum that will be left in Karachi after IK is put out to pasture in the near to medium term future.
 
We blame altaf Bhai he was just a money launderor for the elite which includes army judges and beaucrats. now zardari has taken that role
 
Minus, his other side thing was working for indians to cause mayhem in Karachi and forever calling Pakistani state and its founder father as a big mistake.

but hey … apart from that welcome home u lovable murderer
 
And the scary part is that the neutrals knew of his affairs with the Indians behind their back, yet they still patronized and supported him to continue his reign of terror in Karachi for 30 years.
 
His connections to India were on behalf of neutrals.
He was the middle man.

After all alot of money laundering goes through India and Indian banks
 
Neutrals are in bed with the Indians... The whole Kashmir facade is to keep simpletons occupied in a manufactured enemy while shipping off with $$$$ to overseas bank accounts and building mansions overseas.

It's all a game to confuse the masses. Generals don't care about the suckers who die in border skirmishes.... It's all an act for them
 

