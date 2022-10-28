Altaf Bhai is coming back, army is going to forgive him after he ask for forgiveness

ziaulislam
They actually never really arrested Pakistani Pablo Escobar lol- they let him go after a few weeks in prisonIsko bhi bulwa lo.
Next, Hussain Haqqani, Ayub Afridi, Kulbushan Yadav.
You know what, sometimes the prey scapes only when predators start fighting eachother. Tayari hai.Isko bhi bulwa lo.
We blame altaf Bhai he was just a money launderor for the elite which includes army judges and beaucrats. now zardari has taken that role
And the scary part is that the neutrals knew of his affairs with the Indians behind their back, yet they still patronized and supported him to continue his reign of terror in Karachi for 30 years.Minus, his other side thing was working for indians to cause mayhem in Karachi and forever calling Pakistani state and its founder father as a big mistake.
but hey … apart from that welcome home u lovable murderer
His connections to India were on behalf of neutrals.And the scary part is that the neutrals knew of his affairs with the Indians behind their back, yet they still patronized and supported him to continue his reign of terror in Karachi for 30 years.
