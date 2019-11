After murdering countless people, sowing terror in Karachi and destabilising Pakistan for decades Mr. Altaf Hussain now wishes to go to India. The mothership that provided moral and financial support to Altaf bhai.



The government of Pakistan needs to put extreme pressure on Britain. A country that provided refuge to a terrorist. If Altaf is not handed over to Pakistan there needs to be some sort of diplomatic repercussion. This needs to be taken up very high. A terrorist cannot be allowed to move his base and escape justice. If the Brits play the court game we need to show them a middle finger.



We have so many monsters in Pakistan. Nawazoo likes to escape to London and Saudi Arabia. Zardari likes to escape to Dubai. Every crook and terrorist has his favorite fleeing spot.

