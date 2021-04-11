Alstom to Deliver 234 Metro Cars for Mumbai

Alstom to supply metro cars worth $258m for Mumbai Metro Lines in India France-based Alstom has secured a contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to develop, manufacture, deliver, test and commission around 234 metro cars.

France-based Alstom has secured a contract from India’s Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to develop, manufacture, deliver, test and commission around 234 metro cars.The total value of the order stands at around $258.13m (Rs18.54bn).The contract also covers personnel training for Line 4, along with the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvardavali-Gaimukh)The company stated that after taking over Bombardier Transportation (BT) in January, new products were included in its portfolio, expanding its offering for clients in India and the Asia Pacific.Alstom Asia-Pacific regional president Ling Fang said: “These are exciting times, and this first order, following our merger with Bombardier Transportation demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country’s Make-in-India mission. We are glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and look forward to commencing work on this. Alstom is proud to play a part in strengthening the country’s infrastructure and providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of India.”Line 4 is a 35.3km-long elevated corridor, which comprises around 32 stations.This line will interlink several lines, namely the present Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B from D N Nagar to Mandale, the proposed Metro Line 5 from Thane to Kalyan, and Metro Line 6 from Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli.The company noted that the Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A are expected to reduce the present travel time by 50% to 75%.