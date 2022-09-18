What's new

Alpha & Bravo Thunders Deployed at FOB

AIR CHIEF INSPECTS PAF OPERATIONAL AIR BASE SKARDU IN NORTHERN REGION

17 September, 2022: In order to carry out operational evaluation of PAF installations, newly constructed infrastructure, equipment and support units, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited operational base Skardu in the Northern Sector.

Addressing the personnel, the Air Chief said that, “This enhancement of the infrastructure and capability will augment PAF's operational flexibility and enable generation of prudent response in the complex operational environment in the sector. PAF is now better poised for added sustenance and innovative application of Air Power in the North. Besides maintaining the highest professional standards, there is a need of the hour that we must be ready to respond to any external/internal security challenge.The advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies coupled with artificial intelligence has profoundly affected the traditional environment of national security. In order to provide safe and secure environment against all threats, the armed forces of Pakistan will continue to synergize their efforts by bridging the capability gaps through timely induction programs. PAF in synergy with its sister services is ever ready to counter any threat to the sovereignty of our sacred motherland. Pakistan Air Force would never be intimidated by stockpiling of weapons by the enemy."

The Air Chief was briefed on the role and task of the various units with a focus on operational and administrative tasks and various projects of infrastructure development being carried out at the base. Later, he visited various installations where he interacted with the officers and airmen. Interacting with the air and ground crew, the Air Chief lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of PAF personnel.

Earlier on his arrival at the base, the Air Chief was received by Principal Staff Officers and base key staff.
FB_IMG_1663468696585.jpg
FB_IMG_1663468712225.jpg


FB_IMG_1663468703793.jpg


FB_IMG_1663468721233.jpg
 

