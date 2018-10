Police arrested the accused, Ravindra Gaande, a migrant worker from Bihar, from the village on the same day.

Some members of the Thakor Sena have demanded that workers from other states should not be given jobs in Gujarat.

A mob of around 200 persons, led by a Thakor Sena leader, stormed a factory near Vadnagar in Mehsana district Tuesday and thrashed two employees.

"Since the accused is from Bihar, some elements are spreading misleading messages on social media. As a result, some persons stormed the factory and injured some employees. I appeal the Thakor community to maintain peace," said Mr Chavda.