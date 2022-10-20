Almost Half of Industrial Robots in The World Are in China​

It's really been a remarkable year. And for those of you who were here at the press conference last year, my predecessor talked at that time about Covid as an ‘automation booster’. And we can clearly say looking at the figures for this year, that the automation booster has been ignited. It has been a very strong recovery from the pandemic years, with the highest number in history, over half a million units, being installed in 2021.

This growth has been in all geographies, all segments, and all applications. We can see that in six years, the number of installed robots has more or less duplicated [sic], which is, of course, a very remarkable development.