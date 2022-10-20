What's new

Almost Half of Industrial Robots in The World Are in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,021
-12
93,987
Country
China
Location
China

Almost Half of Industrial Robots in The World Are in China​

PUBLISHED Sep 21, 2022

image001_vd3ra9.jpg

A robot operates in a light truck production line at Beijing Automobile Factory in Jiangshan Town of Laixi city in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, April 28, 2022. (Stock photo.)

It may be comforting for American industry to think that it has a technological lead in manufacturing, even if the bulk of manufacturing is being done offshore. Of course, the U.S. has the most advanced manufacturing—the automation, the precision and industrial robots. We think of lights-out factories, with automated assembly lines, assembly-line robots amid a shower of sparks doing spot welding and driverless material handlers. If a soul would be in sight in such a setting, they would doubtless be American. We think of computerized assembly and manufacturing as a birthright—our superiority in AI and innovation, a force multiplier. Why, one our robots can do the work of a hundred foreign laborers, right?

image003_slwlqk.jpg

China is rapidly increasing its number of industrial robots. (Picture courtesy of IFR.)

It will be a shocker to read the recent report from the IFR, the International Federation of Robotics, which reveals that China now has almost half of all the world’s robot installations and that it is increasing its lead rapidly. The IFR, which exists to “promote research, development, use and international co-operation in the entire field of robotics,” has been reporting that China has been the world leader in implementing industrial robots for the last 8 years. We have not been paying attention. In 3 years, China has almost doubled the number of industrial robot installations. With its 243,000 robot installations in 2020, China has almost half of all the industrial robots in the world, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Germany, the country where Industry 4.0 originated and where the IFR was established in 1987, may well have been expecting to report on its lead in industry robots, only to have China steal the show.

A majority of new industrial robots are used in electronics manufacture (for circuit boards, consumer electronics, etc.) and in automobile assembly, particularly in the surging production of electric vehicles (EVs).

One must wonder why China, a country with so much cheap manual labor available, would opt for expensive robots with their special demands for tech support. China may have a giant population (1.4 billion people), but its workforce is actually decreasing, says the IFR, due to an increasing segment of its population aging and a growing competition for service jobs. China also expects a leveling off of its rural-to-urban migration.

China’s government is determined not to let a declining workforce cause a drop in manufacturing, and as only a centralized, authoritarian government can, it has made robotizing a national priority and has mobilized its forces.

China’s latest five-year plan for the robotics industry, released in December 2021 by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), aims for nothing less than making China a world leader in robot technology and industrial automation.

And it appears to be working. China went from 10 robots per ten thousand employees 10 years ago to 246 robots per ten thousand employees in 2020, the ninth best ranking in the world.

To keep the robots state of the art and operational, China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security introduced 18 new occupational titles in June, including “robotics engineering technician.”

www.engineering.com

Almost Half of Industrial Robots Are in China

www.engineering.com www.engineering.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,021
-12
93,987
Country
China
Location
China

2021 was the biggest year for industrial robotics, but China dominates

By Chris Middleton
October 14, 2022

SUMMARY:The latest facts and figures from the International Federation of Robotics highlight which countries are deploying robots and automating quickly and which are falling behind.

The world industrial robot market experienced stellar growth in 2021. That’s according to full-year figures presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) at its annual press conference yesterday.

Over half a million new units (517,000) were shifted worldwide, representing a year-on-year increase of 31% – the highest figures ever reported by the IFR – and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% since 2016. The bumper year brings the world industrial robot population to roughly 3.5 million, said the organization.

Although by far the biggest number of sales, 478,000, were of traditional industrial machines, collaborative robots (cobots) saw year-on-year growth of 50% and 39,000 installations, revealing a trend towards more flexible, programmable devices that can work alongside humans, particularly in smaller factories.

Worldwide, the greatest demand for all types of industrial robot was in the high-tech electronics sector, with 137,000 new machines installed, representing year-on-year growth of 24%. However, the metal and machinery (45%) and automotive (42%) sectors saw even greater growth, with 119,000 and 64,000 robots installed, respectively. Plastics and chemical products (29%) and food manufacturing (18%) also witnessed significant growth.

In the US, however, adoption remains highest in the automotive sector, with 9,782 new robot installations: a year-on-year fall of seven percent. By contrast, demand is up in the US metal and machinery sector (66% year on year to 3,814 installations), plastics and chemicals (30%), and food manufacturing (25%). That said, demand fell year on year in the US high-tech electronics sector by 23%, against the global trend.

Overall, the market grew strongly in all three of the major regions for industrial robot sales: Asia and Australia (381,000 sales and YOY growth of 38%), Europe (84,000 and 24%), and the Americas (51,000 and 31%), with Asian sales driven strongly by automation in China.

At 268,200 new industrial robot installations, China alone accounts for nearly 52% of all global sales and 51% year-on-year growth, followed by Japan (47,200 installations, nine percent of sales, and YOY growth of 22%). Over the past five years, the CAGR of industrial robot demand in China has hit 23%.

By contrast, the US bought just 35,000 industrial robots, up 14% year on year. South Korea – previously acknowledged as the world’s most highly automated country – installed a further 31,000 (up two percent year on year) and Germany 23,800 (up six percent).

Of China’s extraordinary progress, Dr Christopher Müller, Director of the IFR Statistical Department, said:

We can see that China has a strong electronics industry, with strong demand: 38% growth in electronics is remarkable. But even more remarkably, the number of robots installed in the Chinese automotive industry has almost doubled at 97% year on year. This is driven by the intent of the Chinese automotive industry to not only increase the share of what they call new energy vehicles, but also other types.
Click to expand...

A remarkable year

According to the IFR, several European countries are now seizing the opportunity to automate factories too, with strong growth in demand against the previous year. These include Italy (up 65% year on year), Poland (56%), and France (11%). Elsewhere, Canada (66% growth), Mexico (61%), India (54%) and Thailand (36%) are also automating fast. However, China, Japan, the US, South Korea, and Germany easily dominate the global market, with roughly three quarters of all robot sales between them.

The struggling UK, on which we reported earlier this week, appears to be nowhere in these tables, apparently still trailing a long way behind its key industrial competitors. This is a troubling conundrum for a country whose political focus is on growth and productivity – which robotics would aid.

New IFR President Marina Bill hailed the robotics industry’s global achievements, saying:

It's really been a remarkable year. And for those of you who were here at the press conference last year, my predecessor talked at that time about Covid as an ‘automation booster’. And we can clearly say looking at the figures for this year, that the automation booster has been ignited. It has been a very strong recovery from the pandemic years, with the highest number in history, over half a million units, being installed in 2021.
This growth has been in all geographies, all segments, and all applications. We can see that in six years, the number of installed robots has more or less duplicated [sic], which is, of course, a very remarkable development.
Click to expand...
Among the short-term market determinants for industrial robot adoption are companies’ full order books, scarcity of raw materials and intermediate products, continued demand from the electronics sector, increasing political support, and labour scarcity in many developed economies. The latter is exacerbated by ageing populations and ‘the great resignation’ from many industries that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longer-term drivers include low birth rates in many countries, impending retirement for baby-boomer workers, the growing need for elderly care, and what the IFR describes as a “massive labour shortage” looming in the years ahead. All of this promises more years of growth for the robotics industry, it said.

At the same time, the world robot market is “democratizing”, added the IFR. This will mean robots that are easier to use, programme, and redeploy, plus cheaper to buy. There is also a strong trend towards sustainable development and a smaller carbon footprint, with robots that are more energy efficient.

diginomica.com

2021 was the biggest year for industrial robotics, but China dominates

The latest facts and figures from the International Federation of Robotics highlight which countries are deploying robots and automating quickly and which are falling behind.
diginomica.com diginomica.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
European giants buck US decoupling from China
Replies
0
Views
211
onebyone
onebyone
Q
VW unveils €2.4bn venture with Chinese AI chip specialist
Replies
2
Views
71
Beast
B
艹艹艹
Robot density nearly doubled globally
Replies
2
Views
511
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
beijingwalker
China Set to Dominate Production, Market for Collaborative Robots
Replies
2
Views
340
Daniel808
Daniel808
onebyone
Rising automation power China aims to be a world robot champion by 2025
Replies
2
Views
456
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom