Almost all voters (85 percent) in US say the United States and China should work to reduce the political and economic tensions

Almost all voters (85 percent) in US say the United States and China should work to reduce the political and economic tensions


Americans Are More Concerned About China Than Other Adversaries
A majority of voters see increased military tensions with China as possible over the next year

A billboard showing Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen as a bus carrying journalists arrives at the China Manned Space Agency before a pre-launch news conference on Oct. 14. A new poll shows U.S. voters are more concerned about military conflict with China than with North Korea, Iran or Russia. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
BY ELI YOKLEY
November 15, 2021 at 5:16 pm ET
Russia, North Korea and Iran aren’t likely to warm to the West anytime soon. But according to a new Morning Consult survey, voters in the United States are most worried about China.

On the numbers
  • Among all voters, 78 percent are concerned about military tensions between the United States and China, including 46 percent who say they’re very concerned. Both figures are higher than the shares who say the same about Russia, North Korea and Iran.
  • Three in 5 GOP voters (61 percent) are very worried about military tensions between Washington and Beijing, compared with 37 percent of Democrats. This marks the biggest partisan gap in voter sentiment regarding the four adversarial countries.
  • Most voters (57 percent) think it’s at least somewhat likely that military tensions between the United States and China will ramp up over the next 12 months, and even more (65 percent) expect escalation over the next five years.
The context
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were set to meet at a virtual summit on Monday aimed at reducing tensions. Along with trade, the COVID-19 pandemic and cybersecurity, Washington prepared for the meeting to address real military concerns, with China’s growing nuclear program, its encroachments in the Indo-Pacific region and Biden’s own provocative comments about defending Taiwan all in the mix.

What else you should know
  • Nearly all voters (85 percent) say the United States and China should work to reduce the political and economic tensions between them, and 82 percent say the United States should work hard to avoid a direct military conflict. There’s very little disagreement between Democrats and Republicans on either question.
  • While 47 percent of voters do not have opinions about Xi, those who do are not fans. Nearly half of respondents (48 percent) hold negative views of the Chinese leader, compared with 6 percent who view him favorably.
  • Republican voters are much more likely to hold unfavorable views of Biden (89 percent) than Xi (53 percent).
The poll was conducted Nov. 13-15, 2021, among 1,803 registered voters, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Americans Are More Concerned About China Than Other Adversaries

Russia, North Korea and Iran aren't likely to warm to the West anytime soon. But according to a new Morning Consult survey, voters in the United States are most worried about China.
How accurate is this? From my perception the picture is completely different in social media which is alot more representative of the mainstream opinions than this small and perhaps biased sample size.
 
Yeah I don’t know about this poll. Sounds pretty inaccurate to me.

With all that said, the neocon psychos have never given a **** what the public thinks anyways.
 
tower9 said:
Yeah I don’t know about this poll. Sounds pretty inaccurate to me.

With all that said, the neocon psychos have never given a **** what the public thinks anyways.
this poll is accurate only insofar as it means that defiance and strength works. it shows the bully that their tactics are ineffectual, unable to exert coercive effect, and indeed have the exact opposite effect.

Shotgunner51 said:
How accurate is this? From my perception the picture is completely different in social media which is alot more representative of the mainstream opinions than this small and perhaps biased sample size.
social media is actually completely biased. Reddit, for instance, is 70% young, low income white males which is the prime target for fringe right wing ideologies such as fascism. Twitter on the other hand is demographically dominated by neoliberal elites. Neither represent the baby boomer moderate/religious conservative mainstream of the US.

Based on social media, you might think that in the US nobody goes to church anymore and conservative Christians are ridiculed even by the alt right which has moved towards a secular fascism akin to Nazi Germany trying to promote Odin... yet where are those megachurches getting their money and audience?
 
