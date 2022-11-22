What's new

Almost all components of Iranian drones originate from US companies (Missiles North Korean in origin)

Those are commercial components and can be bought in the open market. Who cares, as long as it works it's all good.
 
Bengal71 said:
Those are commercial components and can be bought in the open market. Who cares, as long as it works it's all good.
So much for their fake claims of "made in Iran". It is just empty air. Most experts knew that already but the whole world now has definite evidence of that being the case.

Yet we still have users on PDF claiming that Iran is some kind of global military R&D superpower and that everything that their Mullah's "produce" is 100% locally made.

You need a ton of money, world class universities and the right minerals/resources to be completely independent and genuinely make your own high-tech weapons none of which Iran ever had or has.

They are basically doing what Arab states such as Iraq and Libya did 30-40 years ago (some like Egypt just after WW2 - impressive in itself) and trying to propagandize that as something completely made on their own.

Jokes are not on Iran, jokes are on Russia.
Corruption in Russian military sector and outdated thinking does that. The Russians have the high-tech (unlike Iranians) to actually make their own high-tech weapons. Not assemblying and copying by stealing intellectual property from foreign companies.

Look at Russian weapons exports and compare that to Iran. Iran only "sells" their copycat weapons to terrorist groups in the Middle East. No nation state is buying their weapons other than Russia who are buying those US drones due to their desperation and pathetic performance in Ukraine. Probably due to cheap price and sanctions on Russia making it very difficult for Russia to buy Western weapon components as before the sanctions.
They want some cheap suicide drones that they use to terrorize the Ukrainian civilian population with. Those drones are not a game changer in any case or against a competent adversary that has modern weapons. Ukraine for instance would have been overrun if not for massive NATO (Western weapons) support.
 
@Homajon

khoedammeeeee

ahahahaha


Persians and ther shameless demand from russians, we give you drone you give me SU-35... 😆
Watch their Mullah trolls and blind Mullah worshippers (luckily there are a few left on PDF) denying this, insulting and making a fool out of themselves.

I still remember how their so-called "indefensible" missile air defenses (of course 100% made in Iran as claimed by the Mullah trolls) by "mistake" shot down an entire plane in Iran full of Iranians and Ukrainians killing almost 200 people.

Yet those Mullah drones think that they can defeat half a billion Arabs, the entire Arab world, Turkey, Pakistan etc.

No wonder that the Iranian people have been revolting against their regime for the past 2 months. Hopefully we will see a free and prosperous Iran that is a source of unity and cooperation in the region and not what we have seen for the past almost 45 years.
 
Watch their Mullah trolls and blind Mullah worshippers (luckily there are a few left on PDF) denying this, insulting and making a fool out of themselves.

I still remember how their so-called "indefensible" missile air defenses (of course 100% made in Iran as claimed by the Mullah trolls) by "mistake" shot down an entire plane in Iran full of Iranians and Ukrainians killing almost 200 people.

thats was a real tragedy, how they tried to cover up the mess.


They managed to kill ther own navy officers in a excercise...

Iran missile strikes own ship killing at least 19 people

State television described the missile strike as an accident during a training exercise, saying the Konarak had remained too close to the target. The Konarak had been putting targets out in the water for other ships to fire upon, it said.
It is not easy to be superpower....
 

