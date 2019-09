Alright, a little of review reveals the reality.From the first video :It seems these Banks are having restrictions put on them by India's federal bank to limit withdrawals by customer for a certain period of time. Pretty bad for anyone having money there! The silver lining is that the money is not lost though..A bit of search reveals even more details..It seems that this restriction was placed to prevent loss of deposited money due to irregularities in the bank operation.Few more interesting facts. This restriction was applied to something called as "Co-operative bank". A bit more of search reveals that these are India's equivalent of Credit Unions.Now I know credit unions and have financed money from them for a number of my real estate investments. These are usually less regulated and have a separate mechanism for protection of accounts there than high-street banks. It seems in India, they are also regulated by their Federal Bank.In all, this thread and title is gross mis-representation of facts. No wonder the original poster was so reluctant to link to the real source of the story. @Nilgiri , any comments?So yes, this is Misrepresented if not fake news.