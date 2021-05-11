(الملك للّہ) ہر ملک ملکِ ماست کہ ملکِ خدائے ماست Tariq Bin Ziyad & Conquest of Hispania

Ṭāriq ibn Ziyād (طارق بن زیاد) initiated the Muslim conquest of Hispania. In 92 AH (711 AD), under his command, the Muslim Army crossed the Strait of Gibraltar and landed at what is today known as Jabal Ṭāriq (جبل طارق). The two armies met at the battlefield of Guadalete in a decisive battle, where the Visigothic usurper King Roderic was defeated and killed on Ramadan 28, 92 AH (July 19, 711 AD).Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Payam-e-Mashriq-043-الملك للّہ narrated a dialogue between Tariq & his army men at Jabal Ṭāriq!