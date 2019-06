Allied Forces Dosed Their Troops With Amphetamines After Seeing The Nazis Do It, New Doc Claims

After the British discovered the Nazis' meth-like secret weapon in a downed German plane, they decided to develop their own performance-enhancement program.



A



But the Axis powers weren’t the only ones relying on performance-enhancing drugs.



The revelation that medical officers on both sides distributed stimulants like this is the basis of a new PBS documentary called Secrets of the Dead: World War Speed, airing on June 25. The central idea of the new documentary is that the war effort was so punishing and intense that these substances were liberally dispensed on both sides and for a range of reasons.



From physical exhaustion and mental fatigue to overriding immediate shell shock and squashing the debilitating effects of unimaginable fear, soldiers on both sides of World War II were purposefully dosed in order to be at their best.



Of course, these chemicals also left soldiers unable to function or even unconscious at times, while the long-term effects of this government-approved “pharmaceutical arms race” remained out of the public spotlight long after World War II ended. But the Axis powers weren’t the only ones relying on performance-enhancing drugs. According to LiveScience , both American and British soldiers boosted their physical alertness using cocaine and Benzedrine, an amphetamine that allowed GIs to make it through grueling, endless hours of exhaustion.The revelation that medical officers on both sides distributed stimulants like this is the basis of a new PBS documentary called, airing on June 25. The central idea of the new documentary is that the war effort was so punishing and intense that these substances were liberally dispensed on both sides and for a range of reasons.From physical exhaustion and mental fatigue to overriding immediate shell shock and squashing the debilitating effects of unimaginable fear, soldiers on both sides of World War II were purposefully dosed in order to be at their best.Of course, these chemicals also left soldiers unable to function or even unconscious at times, while the long-term effects of this government-approved “pharmaceutical arms race” remained out of the public spotlight long after World War II ended.





Pervitin was tested in the 1930s on German students, in order to gauge how cognitively functional they could be while depriving themselves of sleep.

Benzedrine was officially sanctioned by the British Royal Air Force in 1941 in both tablet and inhaler form.

The German armed forces used Pervitin to soldier through tough nights, but it came at a cost. Colloquially called “panzerschokolade,” or “tank chocolate,” its creator mimicked soda packaging to market the drug.

The trailer for PBS’ Secrets of the Dead: World War Speed.