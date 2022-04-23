What's new

Allegedly, another PAF strike in Afghanistan - unconfirmed, waiting for details

F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
401
-1
505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Oh dear, not again. The last strike murdered about 40 innocent Afghan villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood. What is the PAF trying to gain from striking Afghanistan?
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
411
0
1,042
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Faqirze said:
Oh dear, not again. The last strike murdered about 40 innocent Afghan villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood. What is the PAF trying to gain from striking Afghanistan?
Click to expand...
Sympathy from Pakistani public
There are using pride of Pakistan PAF to wash out the crimes of army generals
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
1,827
0
2,579
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Faqirze said:
Oh dear, not again. The last strike murdered about 40 innocent Afghan villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood. What is the PAF trying to gain from striking Afghanistan?
Click to expand...
Those casualties come exclusively from IEA. Do you believe the IEA to tell the truth?

Acetic Acid said:
Sympathy from Pakistani public
There are using pride of Pakistan PAF to wash out the crimes of army generals
Click to expand...
Not true, if this was the case they'd actually make an announcement or release a short clip about the operation on Twitter.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
1,827
0
2,579
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Faqirze said:
Multiple eyewitnesses and UNICEF themselves confirmed it
Click to expand...
Eyewitness is BS, Afghan eyewitnesses also claim to see Jinns fighting alongside the Taliban.

By the way, I do believe there were civillian casualties, but it's being blown out of proportion and made as if all they did was target civilians.
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
401
-1
505
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bleek said:
Eyewitness is BS, Afghan eyewitnesses also claim to see Jinns fighting alongside the Taliban.

By the way, I do believe there were civillian casualties, but it's being blown out of proportion and made as if all they did was target civilians.
Click to expand...
The denial here is astonishing, even a Pakistani newspaper reported on it. Tell that to those poor villagers who were THERE at the scene of the bombing.
pakobserver.net

Airstrike victims in Khost, Kunar ask for help - Pakistan Observer

Seven days after the deadly Pakistani airstrikes on some parts of Khost and Kunar provinces, residents of these provinces are now asking the Islamic Emirate to help the victims’ families. They say that in addition to the death of dozens of people in these attacks, they have lost all their...
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
796
0
1,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Faqirze said:
The denial here is astonishing, even a Pakistani newspaper reported on it. Tell that to those poor villagers who were THERE at the scene of the bombing.
pakobserver.net

Airstrike victims in Khost, Kunar ask for help - Pakistan Observer

Seven days after the deadly Pakistani airstrikes on some parts of Khost and Kunar provinces, residents of these provinces are now asking the Islamic Emirate to help the victims’ families. They say that in addition to the death of dozens of people in these attacks, they have lost all their...
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net
Click to expand...
It is quoting IEA. If you ask for my opinion, we should do what was done to Banu Qurayza for treason. Enough is enough. No mercy. Appeasement makes the aggressor more aggressive.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Foreign Office 'looking into' reports of action by Pakistan in Afghanistan
2
Replies
26
Views
965
White privilege
W
Pindi Boy
‘Pak drone’ eliminated TTP targets in Afghanistan
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
The Terminator
The Terminator
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US bill to probe Pakistan's alleged support for Taliban 'uncalled for', 'counterproductive': FO
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Samurai_assassin
Pakistan-Afghanistan border: Ambassador pressed over threat from terrorist groups
Replies
5
Views
540
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Likely to Resign, May Leave Country with Family: Sources
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom