Allegedly, another PAF strike in Afghanistan - unconfirmed, waiting for details

Chacha_Facebooka
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 16, 2010
- 796
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Sympathy from Pakistani publicOh dear, not again. The last strike murdered about 40 innocent Afghan villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood. What is the PAF trying to gain from striking Afghanistan?
Those casualties come exclusively from IEA. Do you believe the IEA to tell the truth?Oh dear, not again. The last strike murdered about 40 innocent Afghan villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood. What is the PAF trying to gain from striking Afghanistan?
Not true, if this was the case they'd actually make an announcement or release a short clip about the operation on Twitter.Sympathy from Pakistani public
There are using pride of Pakistan PAF to wash out the crimes of army generals
They have gone full retard mode that every single thing that takes place is imported government ki saazish against IKI feel like some Pakistanis have Stockholm syndrome.
Because we don't support the PAF murdering scores of innocent women and children?I feel like some Pakistanis have Stockholm syndrome.
Multiple eyewitnesses and UNICEF themselves confirmed it, are they the Taliban now?Those casualties come exclusively from IEA. Do you believe the IEA to tell the truth?
Eyewitness is BS, Afghan eyewitnesses also claim to see Jinns fighting alongside the Taliban.Multiple eyewitnesses and UNICEF themselves confirmed it
The denial here is astonishing, even a Pakistani newspaper reported on it. Tell that to those poor villagers who were THERE at the scene of the bombing.Eyewitness is BS, Afghan eyewitnesses also claim to see Jinns fighting alongside the Taliban.
By the way, I do believe there were civillian casualties, but it's being blown out of proportion and made as if all they did was target civilians.
Divert attention from their follies at home.Oh dear, not again. The last strike murdered about 40 innocent Afghan villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood. What is the PAF trying to gain from striking Afghanistan?
It is quoting IEA. If you ask for my opinion, we should do what was done to Banu Qurayza for treason. Enough is enough. No mercy. Appeasement makes the aggressor more aggressive.The denial here is astonishing, even a Pakistani newspaper reported on it. Tell that to those poor villagers who were THERE at the scene of the bombing.
Airstrike victims in Khost, Kunar ask for help - Pakistan ObserverSeven days after the deadly Pakistani airstrikes on some parts of Khost and Kunar provinces, residents of these provinces are now asking the Islamic Emirate to help the victims’ families. They say that in addition to the death of dozens of people in these attacks, they have lost all their...pakobserver.net