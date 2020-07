Alleged MQM-L target killer makes shocking claims

According to details, the individual has confessed that he has been a target killer for almost 18 years and has killed more than 35 people in his lifetime.

The target killer also claimed that Karachi’s peace and prosperity was destroyed at the hands of politicians who had tried to gain control of country’s financial hub.

“We killed politcians, businessmen among others. A few times we killed the wrong people after getting hazy instructions, the city had six target killers when I started now there might be 600.”